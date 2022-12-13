The engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that the movement with the Emirates mission to explore the moon (Explorer Rashid) contributed to the development of national cadres at the center, in addition to the importance of the mission of the explorer’s journey to the UAE, the region and the world, as there are more than 30 scientific bodies around the world awaiting its results. And they added in media statements that based on the analysis of the data and information that the explorer will send to the ground station in the center, the next operations of the explorer are planned.

And in detail; Amer Al-Sayegh, Director of the Space Systems Development Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said that there are many scientific and technical reasons that call for the center team to accept the challenge of launching an explorer to the surface of the moon, but this is also part of the UAE’s strategy to make the space sector a vital sector. Whatever.

He added, “The movement in this mission contributed to the development of our national cadres, and we did not have this experience, and then we built these capabilities among our sons, male and female engineers, and they were given confidence that they can develop such an explorer, in addition to that we have great international cooperation in such missions.” ».

Adnan Al-Rayes, director of the Mars 2117 program at the center, said: “This stage is important in the Emirates project to explore the moon, the product of work for more than 16 years, since the establishment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, where we developed our technologies and national capabilities in the field of space, and our satellites orbiting Earth, Mars and space missions, and today we present a historic mission to the UAE’s national space program through the Emirates Moon Exploration Project (Explorer Rashid), the first Emirati mission to land on the surface of a celestial body, and we have developed our previous missions to revolve around Earth and Mars, and there are more and more steps, including our strategy for Mars 2117 to send a human being to the red planet in the future.

The director of the Strategic Communication Department at the center, Saud Karmostaji, stated that the explorer team worked for four years, and currently the lander carrying the explorer travels its journey to the moon in about four months, which is a journey with many challenges, indicating that reaching the moon is difficult, Therefore, the international space operations of the moon stopped for a certain period, then the international community has now returned to explore the moon.

He stressed that the explorer’s journey is important for the UAE, the region and the world, as there are more than 30 scientific bodies around the world waiting for the explorer Rashid to explore new areas on the surface of the moon that have not been explored before.

Dr. Sarah Al-Muaini, responsible for communication systems and the scientific team at the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, said: “The explorer’s communication systems are responsible for exchanging data between the explorer Rashid after landing on the moon’s surface, and the ground station at the center.” She added, “We designed the scientific system to ensure its effectiveness and safety.” Communication between the explorer and the station».

She pointed out that there is a main communication system, which will be used mainly, and it will be through the descent vehicle to send all data and command orders, and in the event of any problem in this system, the backup communication system on the navigator will be relied upon, which is the main means of communication between the navigator and the station. .

Dr. Mohammed Al Zaabi, responsible for operations on the moon’s surface, in the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, said: “The main operations of the explorer begin with moving from one point to another on the surface of the moon, to study different areas, as well as scientific operations, as the explorer includes four scientific devices, and each device will capture information and send it.” To the ground station in the center, and then the scientific team in the center analyzes it, and we plan the following operations according to the contact with the explorer.

The mechanical systems official in the project, Abdullah Al-Shehhi, stated that the mission of the explorer Rashid is unique to the UAE, based on the landing of the explorer on the surface of the moon, indicating that the challenges he faces focus on how these operations proceed on the surface of the moon, and the scientific challenges and challenges that can It poses a danger to the explorer during his journey, and one of the biggest challenges is the landing of the vehicle on the surface of the moon, as it is considered one of the most dangerous stages in the explorer’s journey, because the landing will be on a place that has not been landed on before, so we review a lot of data before and after the landing and before the start of the mission. The surface of the moon.

Registration for the Space Explorer Camp is now open

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced the opening of registration and enrollment in the Space Explorer Camp, which is designed for students between the ages of 10 and 14, and includes a range of theoretical and practical workshops, activities and competitions that contribute to enhancing creativity among students while preparing them to choose future scientific majors.

The camp, which extends over one week, takes place from December 19 to 22 for female students, and from December 26 to 29 for male students, with registration closing on December 18 and 25, respectively. The camp lasts for four days for each group, during which the participating students are introduced to the Emirates Program. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, space technologies, and the solar system’s diverse environments.