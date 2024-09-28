A Peruvian explorer claims to have made one of the most amazing discoveries in the middle of the jungle Amazonian: a supposed dimensional portal which causes the disappearance of people and animals, in addition to having reached Paititi, the legendary lost city of the Incas, famous for its treasures and mysterious curses.

The adventurer, identified as Baby Trujillo or better known on his YouTube channel “Baby Trujillo explorer”, reported that after walking for more than 15 days through the thickets of the Amazon, He managed to reach the mythical city of Paititi.

According to legend, Paititi is a hidden Inca city full of goldsurrounded by dangers and guarded by guardians. Trujillo assures that his findings at the site were surprising, although also disturbing.

During your exploration, Baby Trujillo claimed to have found a golden ceremonial mask along with other ancient artifacts. However, he hesitated to touch them due to the supposed curse that, according to legend, affects those who try to steal the city’s treasures. “I heard strange voices inside the caves. I felt a strange presence and that’s why we decided to leave,” he said.

Bright eyes were looking at the explorer.

Even during part of a video, a strange figure is seen that seemed to be watching him, but he clarifies that it could be a snake.

The legend of Paititi assures that those who try to take its wealth are condemned to suffer from strange diseases. Trujillo said he felt a disturbing energy and decided to abandon some of the treasures in the caves, although he plans to donate the pieces he did take to a museum to avoid the supposed curse of the guardians.

The explorer also claimed to have seen these guardians, describing them as “fog beings” that appeared and disappeared among the dense jungle.

But the most shocking thing about his story was the mention of a supposed dimensional portal in a cave in the region. According to Trujillo, this portal would be linked to unexplained disappearances of people and animals. “The caverns contain quartz and goldwhich activates electromagnetic fields that open portals. This is how residents and animals disappear,” he explained.

According to the inhabitants of the town of Capuli, in Rioja, they claim that extraordinary events have occurred such as things related to the portal, disappearances of neighbors and even cases of unexplained illnesses.

Baby Trujillo invited the scientific community and archaeologists to organize an expedition to investigate both the portal and the legendary city of Paititi.

