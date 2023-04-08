The gas found by Turkey in the Black Sea will be able to meet the needs of the country’s households for 35 years. This was announced on Saturday, April 8, by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic, Fatih Donmez.

“Our reserves are 710 billion cubic meters. m of gas. This is capable of meeting the needs of all residential buildings for 35 years,” he said in an interview. CNN Turk.

Donmez added that taking into account not only households, but also enterprises, these volumes should be enough for 15-20 years.

In addition, he pointed out that, according to current calculations, the price of gas from Turkish fields in the Black Sea will be lower than imported gas.

The minister also said that Ankara has begun the process of amending the legislation on the gas hub project proposed by Moscow. They are awaiting approval by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he added. Donmez is confident that the new legislation will provide the country with “greater freedom.”

According to him, Turkey can import, process and supply up to 100 billion cubic meters. m of natural gas. He specified that the country consumes about 60% of the resource, the remaining 40% can be sold to neighboring states.

Earlier, on March 13, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said that the gas hub project would be implemented during 2023.

In January, the Anadolu agency wrote that Turkey is actively preparing the infrastructure for the start of full-fledged operation of the international gas hub in the country. It was reported that the third floating regasification unit arrived in the Mediterranean.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey on October 12, 2022. As Andrey Loboda, director of communications at BitRiver, told Izvestia at the time, the success of such a project would make Turkey one of the most important powers in Asia and Europe, both in the economy and in politics. For the Russian Federation, this project is also beneficial, as the country will be able to provide sales markets bypassing the sanctions.