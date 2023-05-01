If you are passionate about travel and Are you thinking of visiting Japan?do not miss the opportunity to get to know tokyo through its extensive underground transport network, combined with trains.

With more than 280 stations, Tokyo Subway, Japan is a quick and easy way to move around the city, dgiving you the opportunity to explore different tourist sites in a few hours.

While it may seem like a maze at first glance, it’s easier than you think if you know how. The underground transport network, combined with the trains, will be your great ally to discover all the tourist sites and charms that this great metropolis houses.

Learn about transportation in Tokyo

Tokyo’s underground transportation network is composed of lines belonging to different companies, such asor Tokyo Metro and Toei Transportationamong other.

The tokyo subway It is the most important in the capital, as it has nine lines that cover a total of 195 kilometers and 179 stations. More than seven million passengers pass through the wagons of this operator every day.

For his part, Toei Transportation It is made up of four lines that circulate through 106 stations.

To move by subway Tokyo, it is essential to know how to distinguish stations and lines. Each station is represented by a letter of the alphabet, a number and a circle that surrounds them in a specific colour.

The letter indicates the metro line represented by the initial of the name, the figure represents the station and the color of the circle the representative color of the line.

Buy tickets or tickets to travel by train in Tokyo

Once you understand how to differentiate the stations and lines, it is time to know which ticket from the train you can buy according to your needs. In Tokyo there are different types of tickets, from the single ticket to passes and special discounts.

The ticket machines can be set to Spanish, which makes buying tickets much easier.

You can buy single tickets, the price of which will depend on the number of stations you go through, one-day tickets, two-day tickets and tourist tickets.

To get the most out of the subway, you can buy tourist passes, such as Tokyo Subway Tickets and Chika Toku, which come with great benefits and discounts.

You can also make use of prepaid cards such as the PASMO and Suica cards, which allow you to travel both on the Tokyo Metro lines and on most trains and buses in Japan.