The Marias Islands They are the perfect destination for all ages, therefore, if you are over 60 years old you must take advantage of the opportunity andRequest the discount with your INAPAM credential.

What was once a maximum security prison has become one of the most famous tourist centers in the country: Las Islas Marías, which are located near the coasts of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco.

The way to get there is by traveling on a ferry, either departing from the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, or from San Blas, in Nayarit, which takes between 4 and 5 hours.

Upon arriving at Puerto Balleto, you will have the opportunity to take different tours of the Mother Island and learn about the history of the old prison, as well as explore the unique nature it has.

The destinations you can visit are the Site Museum, the Temple of Guadalupe, the murals in the José Revueltas Auditorium, la Henequera, la Calera, la Salinera.

As well as the former Laguna del Toro maximum security prison, the Palapa Mirador and the craft store; In addition, you can go hiking to Christ and the Lighthouse, and urban and mountain biking.

The trip is not just one day, you will have to stay two nights, but don’t worry, the price is included in the package before traveling; In addition to offering you buffet style food, as well as an a la carte menu.

According to what was shared on the official website, they offer discounts to teachers and students during the holiday season and to senior citizens by presenting their INAPAM credential.

INAPAM: How to request a discount to go to the Marías Islands

If you are going to travel to the Marías Islands and you are over 60 years old, you must follow these steps to Request your discount with your INAPAM credential:

Choose the travel package that best suits your preferences, select the date of your trip and the number of passengers who will accompany you.

In addition, you can add additional services according to your tastes. Before finalizing your purchase, request the discount that corresponds to your profile.

To validate your discount, you must attach a photograph of your identification proving the requested discount. If you are a holder of the INAPAM Credential, this is your time to benefit.

Subsequently, the Marías Islands sales team will verify the information on your document within a maximum period of 12 hours. Once confirmed, you will receive a code by email and WhatsApp that will allow you to apply the discount.

When you are ready to make your reservation, enter the discount codes provided. You will see how the price adjusts, giving you significant savings.