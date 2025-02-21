Are you a university student who fascinates, is skeptical or is attracted to the constant change of technology? We are very excited because this summer we are going to inaugurate the Wired Summer Lab, and we want you to be part of this. It is an experience of four -week abroad for university students passionate about finding innovative solutions to real world problems.

Based in London, one of the most technological cities on the planet and the main European risk capital destination in this industry, and presented by Wired, editorial authority on technological issues and innovation trends in the world, Wired Summer Lab is presented as A unique opportunity for the next generation of professionals in that sector.

Who can apply to be part of the Wired Summer Lab?

Any students interested in a technology career is invited. Applicants must be 18 years old at the beginning of the program, which does not focus specifically on engineering or coding, and no previous technical experience is needed in these areas.

What is the Wired Summer Lab?

From the understanding of emerging technologies to the exploration of design thinking, the program will submerge students in the technology industry and help them acquire the fundamental skills necessary to develop a career in the field. The most outstanding aspects of the Studies Plan include: Introduction to AI and automatic learning, Digital narration and content creation, Coding and development tools for beginners, Ethical considerations in emerging technologies And more. Students can obtain academic credits since our program is validated by our university partner.

The laboratory will be located on the Campus of the historic Bedford Square, in downtown London, but the participants will have many opportunities to go to the real world (after all, we are trying to solve problems of the world). The students of the summer laboratory will visit Wired headquarters in London, where they will meet with some of the main experts and journalists who cover the industry. They will visit emblematic places of the technological world of this city, such as Silicon Roundabout (the European response to Silicon Valley), the design museum and a variety of innovation centers and emerging companies with international influence based on London.

What kind of tutoring will the Wired Summer Lab students receive?

Participants will receive specialist tutoring, from industry leaders to academics, while working on projects aimed at solving urgent problems through technological tools. The experience will culminate with a presentation in which each student will show their work before a panel of technologists and experts.

What are the dates of the Wired Summer Lab?

The Wired Summer Lab program will begin on July 7, 2025 and will end on August 1.

How can I apply?

Consult more information about the Wired Summer Lab and postulation requirements here .