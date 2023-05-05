For some people in the world, the FIFA 2022 World Cup brought Qatar to their doorsteps for the first time. Long before that, however, this nation situated at the center of the Middle East has been a hub of rich culture and tourism. Qatar is famous for its art, culture, numerous tourist attractions, and various water sports. Many travel experts consider Qatar among the safest destinations in the world today.



Like the rapid modernization worldwide, Qatar is not left behind, but it is also maintaining its religious traditions and cultural practices. The government focuses a lot on international collaborations, which have allowed its tourism and hospitality sectors to thrive over time.

The Qatari Culture

Qatar has a rich history, and the country has been shaped by its geography and religion. Pieces of evidence suggest that the country has been inhabited by humans since the Stone Age but more recently by Bedouin tribes in the 18th century. These initial settlers were nomads but they soon established a system of governance. By the late 19th century, Qatar had become a British protectorate.



The discovery of oil in the 1940s changed the political and economic landscape of the country. A tiny and poor country in the Arabian Peninsula became highly wealthy overnight, and this heralded a new dawn of modernization and urbanization. After the discovery of oil, several changes occurred in Qatar.



The Qatari culture is centered around tradition and history. Family, community, and hospitality are deeply rooted concepts in Qatar. The traditional dressing in Qatar is the thobe for men and the abaya for the females. The culture centers around decent dressing at all times, even at swimming pools or public beaches. Another critical aspect of the Qatari culture is art and architecture. Traditional houses are built using mud, coral stones, and other natural materials. The primary reasons behind traditional Qatari houses are protection from the harsh weather of the country and privacy. Modern Qatari architecture showcases buildings with Islamic motifs and design elements. The Qatar National Library and the Museum of Islamic Art are perfect examples of modern Qatari architecture.

The Impact of Culture on Tourism

The nation is now a major destination for arts and culture in the Middle East. It has hosted many major international events, such as the Doha Film Festival and the Qatar International Food Festival. In general, Qatar’s culture is shaped by its geography, history, and its deeply traditional people. Qataris remain stoic in their cultural practices and beliefs even with the challenges and dangers of rapid modernization

Tourism in Qatar

Even though Qatar’s culture is centuries old, tourism in the country is just decades old. Qatar’s economy was majorly centered around oil exploitation, and the development of tourism is a response to the rise of globalization and the need to diversify the economy. The arrival of the 2000s prompted the oil-rich nation to launch the Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA).



The QTA is a government agency saddled with the responsibility of improving and promoting the country’s tourism infrastructure, thereby making Qatar a global tourist destination. The QTA then invested heavily in building hotels, resorts, sports, and entertainment centers, as well as promoting Qatar as one of the top tourist centers in the world.



One of the significant factors which aided the nation’s tourism growth is the state-owned Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways boasts one of the world’s largest and most modern fleets of aircraft. Apart from the importance of Qatar Airways, the country also focuses on hosting major international and high-profile sporting events, which help to attract a large number of visitors. In 2006, Qatar hosted the Asian Games and the Pan Arab Games in 2011. The FIFA 2022 World Cup was reported to have brought approximately 3.6 million visitors to the country.

Qatar and the Year of Culture

Apart from promoting culture and tourism in the country, Qatar also promotes international collaborations via cultural exchanges among countries which helps to bridge cultural gaps. This cultural exchange, termed Year of Culture, is a Qatari initiative that seeks to deepen understanding between the nations involved and their people. It also seeks to celebrate peaceful coexistence, friendship, sharing of heritage, and collaboration between countries. The country of partnership for the year 2023 is Indonesia.