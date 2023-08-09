AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/09/2023 – 11:39 am

Many African countries are faced with the dilemma of exploiting mines for their economic benefits, or closing them so as not to contribute to global warming – a decision chosen less frequently.

On June 26, 2019, the Justice of Kenya suspended the construction of a coal plant that requested a new deposit. This was one of the few victories achieved by environmental activists in this East African country.

At a cost of 2 billion euros (R$ 10.7 billion), this plant that would be financed by China was not built, nor was the mine from which the coal would be extracted.

The project’s builders, backed by the Kenyan government, have appealed the verdict, but local activist Omar Elmawi believes they have little chance of winning.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged in September 2021 to the UN that his country would no longer build coal mines abroad, recalled Elmawi.

“We have increased the bar a lot”, he said, in a country where “90% of energy is green” (hydroelectric, solar, wind).

– “4% of world emissions” –

Highly polluting, coal contributes greatly to global warming, of which Africa is one of the main victims.

But, in a national context of a huge electricity deficit, “it’s our way out,” Ousseini Hadizatou Yacouba, the Nigerian Minister of Mines before the recent coup d’état, told AFP during a conference on mines in Africa held in Paris in July. .

Niger soils are rich in uranium, lithium and rare earths and, despite the strong potential in solar energy, “we are not in the logic of saying: ‘We are not going to exploit coal, because it is polluting’”, he said.

“Or does a coal plant in Niger generate more emissions than many vehicles and other industries here (in Europe)?” he asked.

The reasoning is the same in Côte d’Ivoire, where there are currently 22 open mines – the majority of which are gold -, 180 exploration licenses have been issued, and important oil and gas fields have been discovered in its territorial waters.

“Even if we managed to curb African emissions at this moment, it would not change anything in the pace of global warming”, considering that Africa “contributes only 4% of greenhouse gas emissions” in the world, justified minister Costa – Ivorian of Mines, Energy and Petroleum, Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly.

When interviewed by AFP, the minister bragged about the “net zero carbon” balance from his country’s hydrocarbons, where “each gram of CO2 emitted corresponds to a project that allows its absorption”, above all, through reforestation.

It’s the same argument used by the French giant TotalEnergies, which started drilling for crude oil in Uganda’s largest national park and built a 1,443-kilometer pipeline to transport it to the coast of Tanzania.

– “Demographic dividend” –

Despite criticism from environmental activists, the Ugandan and Tanzanian governments presented this project as an important source of revenue for their countries.

“We cannot prevent the development of sovereign countries,” argues Pierre-Samuel Guedj, co-founder of Affectio Mutandi, a consultancy that co-organized the mine conference in Paris.

Guedj insists on the “demographic dividend”: in 2050, there will be 2.5 billion Africans – double the current amount – to “feed” and therefore “provide employment”, he adds.

The Republic of Benin, whose soils are full of lithium, cobalt, tantalum, chromium and nickel, has in these minerals “one of the engines of its economic development”, observes its Minister of Mines, Samou Seïdou Adambi.

As a consolation, Jean-Claude Guillaneau of the French Office of Geological and Mining Research claims that at least “solar panels and wind turbines to supply mines are now everywhere” in Africa.

“If mining consumes 10% of the world’s energy, and that 10% comes from photovoltaic panels, wind turbines or green hydrogen, that’s already something”, defends Guillaneau.