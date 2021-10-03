fromAndreas Schmid conclude

Who will rule in Germany in the future? An initial answer to this question was supposed to be given on the exploratory Sunday. But not all parties have spoken to each other yet.

Berlin – October 3rd was not just about German unity, but above all that of explorations: there were three rounds on Sunday. First the SPD sounded out with the FDP, then it met with the Greens, while the FDP exchanged views with the CDU / CSU. After the meeting, those involved spoke of constructive discussions, but one thing is also certain: it will probably take some time until there is clarity on the question of the future federal government. However, the first preferences could already be heard.

Bundestag election: who with whom? Explorations are entering the hot phase

Several coalitions are possible after the general election. Because the SPD and CDU / CSU have little desire for a continuation of the grand coalition, a three-party alliance will most likely result. In Germany, either a traffic light coalition (SPD, Greens, FDP) or a Jamaica coalition (CDU / CSU, Greens, FDP) will govern. The former scenario seemed more likely so far, but a government led by the Union still cannot be ruled out. It would be the only chance for the long-standing Chancellor Party not only to avoid going into the opposition but also to provide the head of government.

After the Greens and the FDP had spoken to each other during the week, the (still) governing parties now intervened. For the SPD and the Union, the aim was to win over potential government partners. For the SPD, more persuasive work is needed with the FDP than with the Greens, who already prefer a traffic light alliance. The eco party does not want to rule out cooperation with the Union for the time being. For tactical reasons alone. The Greens would significantly weaken their position. Meanwhile, the Union has more in common with the Free Democrats.

“The content-related positioning of the SPD and FDP differ in essential points”

Bundestag election: differences in content – FDP slows down SPD

Following the meeting with the FDP delegation, SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil emphasized the need for changes in the new government. Klingbeil named climate protection, the digital, state modernization and foreign policy issues as topics of discussion. “It was constructive and very factual.” The meeting lasted around 20 minutes longer than planned. Apparently there was a lot to talk about.

Nonetheless, certain tensions remain. Klingbeil’s FDP counterpart Volker Wissing stated that “the content-related positioning is different in essential points.” It was constructive – but: “It is clear that there are cliffs.” But the FDP wants to govern: “We are entitled to one To form a reform government. ”According to the Liberals, this could also come about with the Union, which is why the party also met with representatives of the CDU and CSU. Party leader Christian Lindner had repeatedly emphasized a coalition with the Union as the first choice of the liberals and in the meantime even dreamed of a black and yellow two-party alliance. On Sunday, Lindner said with a view to the CDU and CSU: “We are ready for serious talks with the Union and, conversely, hope for the same.”

Bundestag election: SPD rushes forward – “we are now ready for three-way talks”

After the talks with the FDP and the Union, one heard just as positive statements in the evening as after the explorations between the SPD and the Greens. It was to be expected in advance that both parties would be very much in agreement. After all, two-party alliances made up of the Union and the FDP or the SPD and the Greens ruled in Germany. Now, however, a third partner is needed.

After the “factual and very precise” talks, Greens co-boss Habeck even certified the SPD’s willingness to “actually start all over again, to spark a dynamic that can then perhaps solve the remaining problems”. SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil meanwhile pushed the pace: “We were able to clarify many things in the first step, and the SPD is now ready for three-way talks” – including the FDP.

Coalitions after the federal election: “constructive and few cliffs” – FDP flirts with Union

Meanwhile, the FDP assessed the talks with the Union as positive. “We had a constructive conversation and we have few obstacles in terms of content,” said Secretary General Wissing, probably referring to his earlier statement.

On Tuesday (October 5th) the Union will meet with the ten-person exploratory team of the Greens. When everyone has spoken to everyone, there should be initial insights into possible coalition negotiations. Until then, we will keep you up to date on all developments relating to the soundings in this news ticker. It is already clear that compromises will have to be made in a new federal government. This could affect many topics – from cannabis to retirement. (as)