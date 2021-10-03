One week after the federal election, the FDP, Greens, SPD and Union meet for “exploratory speed dating”. The starting conditions are very different.

Update from October 3, 12:37 p.m .: Before today’s exploratory talks on the formation of a federal government, the head of the Verdi service union, Frank Werneke, was reluctant to include the FDP. Experience so far has been that “the participation of the FDP in government is a permanent risk, a security risk for workers’ rights,” said Werneke in the “Interview of the Week” Deutschlandfunk.

The Verdi boss believes that there is a high probability that the FDP will participate in the government. He is concerned about the tax plans of the FDP, including the abolition of the soli for the rich or ten billion in shortfalls in household income. If only the rich benefit from it, “then this is a difficult starting point – to put it this way – for the talks”.

Verdi boss Frank Werneke calls the FDP a security risk for workers’ rights © Stefan Boness / Ipon via / imago

The Verdi chairman was confident that there could be a compromise with the FDP on raising the minimum wage. The SPD and the Greens want to increase the minimum wage significantly.

“Exploratory Speed ​​Dating”: Who convinces the FDP and the Greens?

First report from October 2, 8:24 p.m .: Berlin: Who will rule Germany in the future? That could be decided a week after the general election when the parties meet for exploratory talks. The FDP and the Greens in particular are considered to be “Chancellor makers”: In order to govern, the SPD and Union depend on convincing both parties. The FDP is facing an exploratory marathon on Sunday (October 3rd): After talks with the SPD, there will also be a meeting with the Union leaders.

It’s like speed dating: two possible coalition partners always meet on Sunday. In the afternoon the FDP and SPD meet. Later, the Social Democrats meet with the Greens, while the Union negotiates with the FDP at the same time.

The Greens and the FDP confidently enter into negotiations – the SPD is optimistic

The Greens and the FDP confidently enter into the negotiations: after the first meeting of the party leaders on Tuesday (October 28), they represented a unity to the outside world. On Friday (October 1), the FDP and the Greens met again for exploratory talks – the Greens – Boss Annalena Baerbock spoke of a “historic moment”. The two parties are also planning to go to the meetings with teams of ten.

Meanwhile, the SPD was optimistic: Party leader Norbert Walter-Borjans believes that a coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP could be like him by the end of the year World on sunday told. The politician sees similarities with the FDP and the Greens in the areas of infrastructure, mobility, research and development and innovation. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz had previously advertised a traffic light alliance.

The SPD plans two hours for each consultation on forming a government with the FDP and the Greens. Intended

is first the meeting with the FDP at 3:30 p.m. and then with the Greens at 6 p.m. in an office and conference building in Berlin, as the SPD announced to the German Press Agency on Saturday. A six-person delegation is to come to the talks for the SPD. These include Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, party leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans, parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, general secretary Lars Klingbeil and the Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer.

The SPD and Union will start exploratory talks on Sunday. Both have to convince the Greens and the FDP to form a coalition. © Photo booth / Reuhl via www.imago-images.de

Union is weakened in exploratory talks with the FDP

The Union, on the other hand, is a little more cautious: As the runner-up, the Union could not make any compelling claims to government participation. Therefore, one wants to wait for the talks of the FDP and SPD during the explorations and not push oneself into the foreground like that mirrors learned from CDU circles. According to media reports, the party originally wanted to meet with the FDP on Saturday.

Unlike the SPD, the 15-strong union team with Armin Laschet, General Secretary Paul Ziemiak, Rainer Haseloff and Markus Söder is divided into the coalition negotiations: Since the election defeat, calls for a restart in the CDU have been louder – CDU politician Norbert Röttgen spoke out in favor to fill the party leadership again. Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff, on the other hand, blamed Armin Laschet for the poor election result in East Germany.

Should Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet fail to form a government coalition, it could cost him his head as party chairman. For the FDP and the Greens, on the other hand, the division of the Union could be a reason not to join a coalition. Greens parliamentary group leader Göring-Eckardt already explained to the Funke media group that they do not currently consider the Union to be capable of exploring, let alone capable of governing. The exploratory teams of the Union and the Greens want to meet on Tuesday (October 5th). (sf)