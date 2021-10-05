fromKatja Thorwarth conclude

More than a week after the election of the House of Representatives in Berlin, the SPD, CDU and FDP come together for exploratory talks.

Update from October 5th, 2021, 9.30 a.m .: The meeting of the SPD and CDU to explore a new government in Berlin on Monday lasted about four hours. Both parties agreed to confidentiality. Before the start of the meeting, the Berlin CDU General Secretary Stefan Evers had demanded on the Berlin-Brandenburg radio that the SPD should now “show its colors”. The election result shows that the people do not want the coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the Left Party to continue.

The explorations between the SPD and FDP began in the afternoon. The FDP state chairman, Christoph Meyer, said on Twitter that evening that the first conversation with the Berlin SPD was “characterized by mutual respect”. This is “a good basis for negotiating an honest restart”. The talks would continue on Wednesday.

Explorations in Berlin: SPD mayor in Spe Franziska Giffey is looking for a partner

Berlin – at the same time as Bundestag election 2021* the Berlin House of Representatives was newly elected. Franziska Giffey*, former family minister of the SPD in the GroKo, was able to vote as the top candidate before the Greens* decide for yourself. As mayor of Spe, it should be up to her who will rule the capital with whom in the future.

On Friday (October 1st, 2021) the SPD * had the first talks with the Greens and the Left* instead of. This is because Berlin had previously been governed by SPD Mayor Michael Müller together with the Left and the Greens and traditionally the first conversation is sought with the former partners.

Berlin: Franziska Giffey sods with FDP and Union

So far, however, Giffey has not committed to a possible coalition. In terms of arithmetic, various three-party alliances would be possible. The SPD won the election clearly ahead of the Greens, who were able to place themselves in front of the CDU. The left came in fourth AfD* and FDP*, although there will be no talks with the AfD.

In the run-up to the meeting, there had been an intensive discussion in the state executive on the question of possible coalitions. Franziska Giffey emphasized that she wanted to implement as much of the social democratic program as possible. She also admitted that there were clear supporters of one in the SPD red-red-green coalition* give. At the same time, Giffey made it clear: “We have not yet committed to a coalition.”

Coalition in Berlin around SPD mayor Giffey should stand by the beginning of December

On Monday (October 4th, 2021) the SPD will meet with the other two parties for the purpose Probing*. Since 9 a.m. the CDU* met, talks with the FDP should follow at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, the CDU and FDP are likely to want to talk to each other. Giffey had stated that the coalition negotiations should be concluded by the beginning of December at the latest, so that a new government could take office by Christmas. (ktho / dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.