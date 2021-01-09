Rescuers are completing search work at the avalanche site in Norilsk, reports TASS.

Everyone who at the time of the avalanche was in the area of ​​the “Otdelnaya Mountain” ski slope were found. Including a 14-year-old teenager. He was hospitalized with frostbite. A little later, the bodies of two adults and a one and a half year old child were found.

In total, 243 people and 29 pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the emergency.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office began checking after an avalanche near Norilsk. The day before, an avalanche came down in the area of ​​the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex in Norilsk. The prosecutor’s office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory organized an inspection in connection with the avalanche in the Talnakh area. According to preliminary data, five houses were under the snow. The SK also opened a case following an avalanche at a ski base in Norilsk.