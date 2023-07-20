Discussion involves AGU and Civil House; Petrobras geoscientists claim that territory is the last great Brazilian exploratory frontier

The decision whether Petrobras can drill for oil exploration on the Equatorial Margin is a question that is being evaluated by the Brazilian State, said this Wednesday (19.July.2023) the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates. According to him, the issue involves several bodies, including the Civil House and the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union).

“It is the Brazilian State moving to resolve this issue internally”he said during a meeting with journalists at Cenpes (Leopold Américo Miguez de Mello Research, Development and Innovation Center) of Petrobras, on Ilha do Fundão, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

Petrobras’ Exploration and Production director, Joelson Mendes, said that technically the company’s geoscientists say that the extensive equatorial margin that goes from Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte it is the last great Brazilian exploratory frontier. In the director’s view, it is something that can change the game, just as it happened with the deep waters of the Campos Basin and the pre-salt layer, given that there is a limit in these areas.

“These basins will reach maturity, pre-salt production will reach its peak around 2030, 2032 and for Brazilian energy security. For us, as a company, to be able to survive as an oil exploration company, we need new exploratory frontiers, that’s why all our efforts to bring the best techniques and our entire history as a company that takes care of people, the environment and society, so that we can get the license to drill on the equatorial margin”he said, defending exploration on the Equatorial Margin.

dividends

The Financial and Investor Relations Director, Sérgio Caetano Leite, said that the new rules of the company’s dividend policy are being prepared by a working group that should complete everything by the end of July. The expectation is that they will be known in the disclosure of the company’s balance sheet for the 2nd quarter. The director does not participate in the group for reasons of company governance and stated that for this reason he cannot advance the distribution percentage.

Leite believes that the distribution period may remain on a quarterly basis, but highlighted that, after the workgroup’s analysis is concluded, it will have to be approved by the Board of Directors. “Every time we deliberate, we deliberate on the payment of current dividends, so we will have a deliberation on the payment for the second quarter, which should already occur based on the new rule”he added.

Petrobras’ intention is to reduce the distribution of dividends and, with the difference, be able to expand investments.

Conflict

On several occasions during the meeting with journalists, Prates denied the existence of a crisis, neither rhetorically nor operationally, with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirawhich charges the supply of natural gas by the company to the Brazilian market.

“It’s natural too [o ministro cobrar]. It has to end this stir that the minister is fighting. He’s not fighting. He is a minister, he has to charge for everything. He has to oversee mining, the electricity sector, Petrobras. He has the right to charge, he has the right to receive information. No one is going to take conflict out of me for nothing. I respect the minister, the ministers, the President of the Republic, they are the majority and controlling shareholders of the company, but we do our job and explain things, as we are explaining to society. The fact is that we are doing our job correctly. Nobody deliberately withholds gas or fails to monetize gas because they want to”he stated.

Understand

The Equatorial Margin is an offshore region that extends from Guyana to the State of Rio Grande do Norte, in Brazil. The Brazilian portion is formed by 5 sedimentary basins – a type of rock formation that allowed the accumulation of sediments over time. The basins are:

Foz do Amazonas, located in the states of Amapá and Pará;

Pará-Maranhão, located in Pará and Maranhão;

Barreirinhas, located in Maranhão;

Ceará, located in Piauí and Ceará;

Potiguar, located in Rio Grande do Norte.

Petrobras is trying to drill in the Foz do Amazonas basin, which, despite having that name, it’s not the mouth of the amazon river. The area where the oil well would be drilled is 500 km away from the mouth.

Denied by Ibama, the environmental license refers to a pre-operational test to analyze Petrobras’ response capacity to a possible leak. The order is for the drilling of a well in an exploration block approximately 170 km from the coast. The test would also allow Petrobras to analyze the potential of oil reserves in the region.

The Equatorial Margin is a little explored region, but seen with expectation by the sector. This is because the neighboring countries, Guyana and Suriname, accumulate oil discoveries. In Guyana, the ExxonMobil has more than 25 discoveries announced. In Brazil, only 32 wells were drilled more than 300 meters above sea level, where there are greater chances of discovery.

Exploration in the Foz do Amazonas basin is criticized by environmentalists because it could have impacts on the region’s ecosystem. They claim that Petrobras’ data is out of date, and it is not possible to predict the behavior of the tides in the event of an oil spill and its impacts.

With information from Brazil Agency