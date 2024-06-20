Senator declares that oil extraction from the area will help the economy of the Amapá region

The senator David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) defended on Tuesday (June 18, 2024) the exploration of the Equatorial Margin. According to the congressman, drilling in the area will “transforming the lives of Amapá residents” and reduce inequalities in the State.

“It is important that the Brazilian State understands the need for us to research and explore this wealth so that we can reduce regional and social inequalities in Amapá”he stated in a video published on his profile on Instagram.

The senator also stated that exploration of the Equatorial Margin will promote several areas. “Where you have wealth like oil, you generate, around this exploration, many resources for training, to improve academia, improve the employment generation environment, qualify labor”he stated.

Watch (2min18s):

EQUATORIAL MARGIN

The Equatorial Margin is one of the last unexplored oil frontiers in Brazil. It comprises the entire coastal strip in the north of the country. It got its name because it is close to the Equator. It starts in Guyana and extends to Rio Grande do Norte.

The Brazilian portion is divided into 5 sedimentary basins, which together have 42 blocks. Are they:

Foz do Amazonas, located in the States of Amapá and Pará;

Pará-Maranhão, located in Pará and Maranhão;

Barreirinhas, located in Maranhão;

Ceará, located in Piauí and Ceará; It is

Potiguar, located in Rio Grande do Norte.

Petrobras is trying to drill a well for research in the Foz do Amazonas basin, which, although it has that name, is not at the mouth of the Amazon River. The area where the oil well would be drilled is 500 km away from the mouth and more than 170 km from the coast of Amapá.

The oil company is trying to obtain an environmental license from the Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) to explore the area.

Petrobras obtained a first license from Ibama for the Equatorial Margin, in September 2023, but for research in the Potiguar basin, on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte. The state-owned company has already started drilling in the region for prospecting and understands that the environmental conditions for this approval should also apply to the Foz do Amazonas basin.