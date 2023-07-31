Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/30/2023 – 5:50 pm Share

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, reaffirmed this Sunday the intention of the state-owned company to explore the Foz do Amazonas basin, located on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin, refuting what he called the “campaign to destabilize the current management of Petrobras”. According to him, the current administration would be receiving criticism for not being emphatic enough on the subject. The controversy comes after recent public demands from the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, about the supply of natural gas by the oil company to the Brazilian market.

“As in other matters, they try to create crises where there are none. The project has been emphatically and diligently defended in the appropriate forums and forums. And before public opinion, we have also positioned ourselves very clearly since April”, said Prates on social media, referring to other criticisms that have been made of the current management.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, has already publicly charged Petrobras to stop injecting natural gas into its wells, an action that aims to increase oil production, to allow for an increase in the supply of natural gas on the market. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been pressuring the president of Petrobras for the gas to serve his plans for the reindustrialization of the country. Prates has stated that there is not enough gas in Brazil to serve all sectors with natural gas and defends the technical stance of the state-owned company, which has been developing techniques for better use of natural gas for years, such as reinjection in wells to increase oil production and its award-winning CO2 reinjection technique to decarbonize the company’s production.

In this Sunday’s statement, Prates highlights that conducting a socio-environmental licensing request for “a sensitive and relevant project”, such as the drilling of a pioneer well in a new exploratory frontier such as Foz, requires a lot of responsibility and, above all, respect for the environmental agencies involved (federal and state), communities and local governments.

“The exploratory campaign proposed by Petrobras for the Equatorial Margin begins with a set of investigative wells in a row. The same rig will have to drill them as each license is concluded,” he said.

In an interview with Broadcast, in May, Prates said that, despite the name, the location that Petrobras intends to drill on the Equatorial Margin is 560 kilometers from Foz do Amazonas and that Petrobras has no history of accidents in the exploration phase. “The company has complied with all Ibama’s requirements to grant the exploration license. The question is of state. And the State will have to decide whether we are going to drill a well”, he said in the interview.

The executive also stated that, pending further analysis by Ibama, after the first request was rejected, Petrobras may drill another well on the Equatorial Margin, in Rio Grande do Norte, in the Pitu field. Prates stated that Petrobras’ exploratory priority is the search for new reserves, such as in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin, which will support investments in renewable energy and biofuels that will come ahead. “It will be important for replenishing our reserves, which will lead us to finance the energy transition,” he said.

Prates also highlighted Petrobras’ excellence in drilling, highlighting that the company’s experience – intensified after the discovery of the pre-salt layer – makes it qualified to operate in the location.”No other oil and gas operator in the world is more capable of drilling in deep and ultra-deep waters along the north coast of our country, in a socially and environmentally committed way with the present and future of communities and populations in the North and Northeast”, he concluded.