The Órgiva-based, Guardia Civil are investigating five farmer laborers illegally employed in the Alpujarra.

It was the workers themselves who reported the situation to the police, saying that some of them had been exploited for nearly five years, working on farmland between Yátor and Cádiar.

They were made to work seven days a week, working over eight hours a day, with no employment contract or Social Secruity coverage whilst receiving in exchange below-standard wages for farm laboring.

The owners of the farm were called into the Órgiva Guardia Civil post to make a statement and are awaiting an appearance before the magistrate.

(News: Cadiar-Yator, Alpujarra, Granada, Andalucia)