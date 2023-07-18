Exploitation of work: judicial control is triggered for Mondialpol

The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has urgently ordered the judicial control of Mondialpolcompany in the sector of private security services. The provision of the prosecutor Paul Storari was carried out by the economic-financial police unit of the GdF of Milan in the context of an investigation for illicit intermediation and labor exploitation.



The workers would have been paid just over 5 euros gross per hour

The workers, as in the recent case of the cooperative Fiduciary Services (Sicuritalia group), also a police station, would have been paid just over 5 euros gross per hour and threatened with transfer if they didn’t accept the conditions. The decree must be validated by the investigating judge Dominic Santoro.

The suspects are the same company, Vedetta 2 Mondialpol spa and its legal representative, Fabio Mura

In the provinces of Milan and Como, reads a note signed by the prosecutor Marcellus Viola, various searches are underway against the company and the natural persons with responsibility functions towards the employees involved. The Gdf is also proceeding with the notification of the guarantee information, as well as for personal responsibilities regarding the crime of illicit intermediation and labor exploitationalso on the subject of administrative liability of entities in relation to criminal offenses committed by the management of the company for the benefit of the latter. The suspects are the same company, Vedetta 2 Mondialpol spa and its legal representative, Fabio Mura.

Mondialpol, “extraordinary performance of work in abnormal quantities”

Mondialpol’s “employee staff” was “available to agree to do extraordinary performance of work in abnormal quantity so as to be able to reach a salary that can guarantee a minimum of survival”. This is what the public prosecutor of Milan, Paolo Storari writes, in the decree that ordered the judicial control of the private security giant accused of illegal hiring, with the appointment of the judicial administrator Giovanni Falconieri to proceed with the “workers regularization” who find themselves in a “situation of exploitation of a state of need” which “must be stopped as soon as possible”.

