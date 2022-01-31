Home page politics

divide

An oil refinery in Bratislava. © Marijan Murat/dpa

The EU wants to drastically reduce CO2 emissions – also with the help of renewable energy – by 2030. Nevertheless, EU countries promote climate-damaging fossil energies. This delays the energy transition.

Luxembourg – According to EU experts, tax advantages and subsidies for fossil fuels are hindering the climate change in the European Union.

In some cases, polluting energies such as coal are taxed less in the EU than climate-efficient alternatives, according to an analysis by the EU Court of Auditors published on Monday. More than half of EU countries subsidize fossil fuels more than renewables, according to the auditors’ analysis. In total, member states would spend over 55 billion euros a year on fossil fuel subsidies – despite commitments to phase them out. In order to achieve the climate goals, adjustments must therefore be made.

“Energy taxes, carbon prices and energy subsidies are important tools to achieve climate targets,” said lead auditor Viorel Ştefan. The lower the taxes and the higher the government subsidies for an energy source, the cheaper it ultimately becomes for consumers. Low tax rates and state funds therefore create an incentive to use certain energies more intensively.

The auditors found that under current EU law, polluting energy sources can be taxed more favorably than climate-efficient energy sources. For example, there are sometimes lower taxes for coal than for gas, although the latter emits less climate-damaging carbon dioxide (CO2). At the same time, 15 EU countries subsidized fossil fuels more than renewable energy. Renewable energies have generally received more support since 2008, but support for fossil fuels has remained stable. This means that the relative price of sustainable energies is rising – and the climate change is being delayed.

more on the subject Ukraine overshadows Chancellor Scholz’s visit to Spain Before federal-state consultations: Because for receiving the measures Rising prices: State politicians see the federal government as having an obligation

However, the auditors also pointed to challenges in phasing out tax breaks and energy subsidies for fossil fuels by 2025 as planned. Consumers in particular could be affected by a tax reform and rebel against it – for example because of higher prices. dpa