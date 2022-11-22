As always with the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, fans have figured out a way to abuse the system, and duplicate as many shiny as they can. Although at the moment there are no official details, it is very likely that this will have a solution as soon as possible.

According to YouTuber Austin John Plays, the glitch only works near an area that doesn’t have a loading screen when you enter it, like an open city. If you discover a shiny Pokémon, or any you wish to duplicate, you must catch it and then head towards the city.

Once in the city and his name appears on the screen, you must save the game and turn it off. When you return, the shiny you already caught will still be in your possession, but when you return to the field, there will be another one there. You can catch it too, go back to town, save again and repeat the process.

The youtuber has pointed out that this is because the game only updates which wild pokémon are nearby when you leave a city, and that when you save the game before leaving the city, keeps previously caught Pokémon in its memory.

This is something that happens with each new generation, and It looks like it’s only a matter of time before Game Freak provides an update that manages to offer a fix to this glitch.. On related topics, you can check our review of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet here. Likewise, these games suffer from review bombing.

Editor’s Note:

These kinds of glitches and exploits are quite common and even if this example is fixed in the future, it’s very likely that fans will find more ways to abuse the system to find all the shiny ones they want and probably sell them online.

Via: Austin John Plays