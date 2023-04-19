Mexico.-The journalist Pati Chapoy makes public an experience she had with the ex-husband of Olivia Collis and narrates that “he offered her photos of her”, years ago, and refers to Silvio García Patto.

A few days ago, the daughter of Olivia Collins confronted the “Ventaneando” reporter Mónica Castañeda outside the house of Maribel Guardia and Monica received the full support of Chapoy and the production team.

In ‘Ventaneando’ they “exploded” against Olivia Collis and her daughter, as Chapoy threatened to show what it was like the true personality of the father of the actress’s daughters and he already fulfilled it.

In a debate led by Pati Chapoy and in which other journalists such as Mónica Castañeda and Lupita Reyes participated, she revealed that Silvio García Patto, ex-husband of the famous woman, offered her compromising photos of her.

Olivia Collins and Silvio Garcia Patto. Internet photo

Chapoy mentions that years ago, when Olivia and García Patto separated, the actress had gone through a situation of abuse with him, which is partly why the couple would have separated:

“I am not going to comment on something that is not known, it happened many years ago, when Olivia decided to marry this publicist, García Patto, He went through a very delicate mistreatment of the husband, and Olivia makes the decision to separate.”

Chapoy recalled that when Olivia Collins separated from García Patto, he looked for her on the phone and invited her to have breakfast: “Without having started breakfast, he took a bunch of very compromising photos of Olivia. I saw two, I returned the bunch of photos to him and I told him that I was not the person he thought that it was me to publish that material and I returned it to him.

Pati Chapoy makes it clear that as a journalist and due to her professional ethics, she knows how to keep information and what she says about said photographs. he had not disclosed it to avoid problems with Olivia Collins.

On April 11, Pati Chapoy came out in defense of the journalist Mónica Castañeda, who would have beenassaulted by the daughter of Olivia Collins and García Patto, for which he commented in ‘Ventaneando’ that “had gone out to dad”.

Daniel Bisogno, for his part, said of Mr. García Patto himself that “he was a pretty pitiful person” and Chapoy added in his comment that he would talk about him so that his daughters knew “the kind of dad he was.”

Olivia Collins. Instagram photo

Who was Silvio Garcia Patto?

Silvio García Patto was a prominent businessman and publicist which reached its peak during the eighties, when he met Olivia Collins, whom he married years later and in various media it is said that he had a strong character.

On some occasion Olivia defined her marriage with García Patto as “hell” and he came to mention that he was very jealous, and he would also have threatened him with taking away his daughters Gabriela and Olivia del Carmen, if she did not go to live with him in Spain.

Olivia left show business for several years to go live in Spain with the aforementioned man, from whom she later managed to divorce and was able to get her daughters back. He died in early 2017.

