Mexico. Paul Stanley and Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin star in lawsuit during the broadcast of the Members program on the air, in which both participate, and the images go viral.

In the video you can see how Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin slaps Paul Stanley to the surprise of the production team and also of those who watch the program, since they immediately react on networks.

Much has been said before that there is a professional rivalry between Paul and “El Burro” Van Rankin, they have even had bets, they make strong comments to each other and lately they have been pushed and now slapped.

In the video where you can see the moment that Paul and Jorge are now starring, you can see that Luz Blanchet asks the popular drivers what they would do if they gave them a lot of money in exchange for kicking a person or a dog.

Paul Stanley wanted to answer the question but “El Burro” Van Rankin tells him: “You shut the fuck up…!”and hits him in the jaw and walks away from him, this in the presence of Yordi Rosado, Luz Lanchet and José Eduardo Derbez.

Members on the air is a Unicable production and has been on the air for around twelve years, during which time it has been successful and always causes controversy with the issues it addresses, and it has featured other hosts such as Raúl Araiza, Leonardo De Lozanne, Mauricio Mancera, Eduardo Santamarina and Mauricio Castillo.