Police officers in uniform are definitively prohibited from wearing headscarves, skullcaps, crosses and other expressions of religious and philosophical beliefs. Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice and Security) will add a ban to the new dress code before the summer. This ends a long discussion.

‘Agents are people who represent the government with a special task. Visible expressions of religion or belief do not match their uniform. That is why we are now enshrining the neutrality of the police uniform in regulations,” Yesilgöz confirms on social media.

The minister explains that the rules will be amended by explicitly including this 'religious neutrality' in the police's so-called Clothing Regulations. In doing so, she responds to a motion by PVV MP Lilian Helder, who argued for such a ban on religious expressions. That motion was supported by a majority in the House of Representatives. The new rules should prevent repeated attempts to allow visible expressions of faith among police officers.

“I hope that the discussion is over and that there is no longer a political discussion on this subject on the backs of agents,” the minister said to NOS. The Telegraph. “The word uniform says it all: it must always be the same with a police officer on the street. (…) These are people who represent the government and who are mandated to use force if necessary.”

Years of discussion

For years there has been discussion about whether or not to wear headscarves, yarmulkes and crosses by police officers or special investigating officers (boas) in uniform. In 2021, for example, the Utrecht city council passed a motion to allow religious expressions for boas, but a majority of the House of Representatives was not in favor of that. Yesilgöz also said that in her opinion the boas should look neutral.

In 2017, there was still a lot of criticism of plans by the Amsterdam police top to allow a headscarf as part of the police uniform. For example, the unit leadership hoped to recruit more officers with a migration background, but this statement caused a lot of commotion in the police forces. Agents stated that colleagues with a migration background are favored in this way.

