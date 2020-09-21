Highlights: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attacked Pakistan Army and Imran Khan fiercely

Islamabad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday lashed out at the Pakistani army and its favorite Prime Minister Imran Khan after keeping it silent for nearly a year. While Sharif criticized the extremely powerful army on the one hand, it also said that the opposition is not against Imran Khan, but against those who have brought the ‘incompetent’ person to power. Opposition parties demanded Imran’s resignation. Let us know what is the reason behind this sudden change in the attitude of Nawaz Sharif …..

Sharif, a three-time prime minister at an all-party conference organized by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), criticized the country’s powerful army for allegedly supporting Khan. He said, ‘Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who have seated Imran Khan and who influenced (2018) election to bring incompetent person like him and destroyed the country.

‘The biggest priority should be to remove this selected government’

The former Prime Minister said that the biggest priority should be to remove this “selected government and this system”. He said, “If there are no changes, the country will suffer irreparable damage.” He said that the army should stay away from politics and follow the vision of the Constitution and Father of the Nation Quaid Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and should not interfere in the people’s choice. Sharif said, “We have made this country a joke in our eyes and also internationally.”

Sharif said that former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani once said that in Pakistan “there is a state within the state”. The PML-N leader said, ‘It is sad that the situation has become worse and there has been a state over the state. This parallel government disease is the root cause of our problem. He asked the leaders of the conference to take important decisions to change the country’s system and alleged that the country currently has ‘martial law’.



Without naming former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, Sharif said the court did not take action to suspend the constitution against him. He said, ‘The courts have given dictators the right to play with the constitution and acquitted the person (Musharraf) who suspended the constitution twice. At the same time, those who follow the constitution are still in jail. Sharif also accused the army and Imran Khan’s beloved general Aseem Bajwa of corruption.



Know why Nawaz Sharif is an attacker on Pakistani army

Sharif (70), head of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, has been living in London since November last year. The Lahore High Court allowed him to go abroad for treatment for four weeks. According to Pakistani media, Nawaz Sharif wants to deal with the Pakistani army through this vigorous attack. In fact, on one hand, Nawaz Sharif has been declared a fugitive for not coming from London, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif is unable to go to his father even if he wants.



According to Pakistani political analysts, about 6 months ago, Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed was voted by Nawaz Sharif’s party for extension of service. After this, it was said that a deal was struck between the two. However, this does not seem to be happening now. There are two reasons behind this. The first is to declare Nawaz Sharif as a fugitive and secondly to not let Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz go to London. He says that is why Nawaz Sharif is angry with the Pakistan Army Chief and Imran Khan. For this reason, Nawaz has declared a ‘war’ against both. To deal with this pair of Nawaz and Zardari, Imran and the army chief will have to devise a fresh strategy.