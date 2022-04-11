Explanation Thousands of athletes are asked for information on inappropriate behavior: “There is a need for this study”

Suek, the ethical director of Finnish sports, sends a questionnaire to competitive athletes aged 16 and over through sports organizations, where they can share their good and bad experiences in sports.

Suek conducts the survey together with about 50 different sports organizations In early April, the organizations will send a survey to thousands of their athletes who meet the criteria for a competitive athlete.

The study examines the good experiences and inappropriate and irresponsible activities that sport brings.

The report is timely, as three cases of inappropriate behavior are currently being investigated by the Finnish Olympic Committee.

“The events of recent weeks and the debate they have raised show that there is a need for this research. We need more information about our sports culture to get a real picture of the current situation,” Suek’s research manager Nina Laakso says in a press release.

“The disclosure of the cases also speaks to the change and the fact that the inappropriate behavior will be identified and dared to be brought up.”

Inquiry sent through sports organizations to a competitive athlete 16 years of age and older. Athletes will respond to the survey anonymously and the information will be treated as confidential material. Responding to the survey is voluntary.

“Athletes now have the opportunity to highlight their own experiences and perceptions of the sport, both good and things that should be improved,” the high jumper Ella Junnila says.

In the future, the research is to be carried out every three years, so the data to be collected now will serve as a reference material for the initial state of Finnish sports. The results of the first study will be published in the fall.

The study is a continuation of what was published two years ago Harassment in Finnish competitive sports researchwhich examined the prevalence and background of sexual and gender – based harassment in sport.