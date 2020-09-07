The documented journalistic revelations that the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, negotiated with the primary prison gang in his nation, the Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13), a number of advantages, together with the modification of legal guidelines, in trade for a lower in The violence and help within the subsequent elections, oblige the president to provide ample explanations and the justice of the Central American nation to analyze his process and supply the best doable transparency on the conversations that his authorities officers have had with the gang members.

