Said- Farooq’s statement towards BJP was misrepresented

Farooq Abdullah never supported China’s expansionist thinking: NC

Srinagar

Abdullah’s party has given clarification on this after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah (Farooq Abdullah on Article 370) of making anti-national statements. The National Conference said in its clarification that Farooq never said that Article 370 would be restored in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of China. The National Conference said that Farooq Abdullah’s statement was misrepresented.

In an interview to a TV channel on Sunday, Farooq had allegedly said that the abolition of Article 370 is the main reason for the tension arising on the LAC. During this interview, Farooq had said that 370 will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of China.

This statement was declared by the BJP as anti-country. BJP leader Sambit Patra had said that questioning the sovereignty of the country, raising a question mark on the independence of the country, does it suit an MP? Patra had said that Farooq Abdullah’s statement made him a hero in China.

‘Expressed anger of people of Jammu and Kashmir’

After Patra’s statement, the National Conference said that Farooq Abdullah never supported China’s expansionist policy. At the end of Article 370, he spoke about the anger prevailing among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to the same anger that has been on the minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year.

Statements presented of perversion: NC

A spokesperson for the National Conference said that the people of BJP are misrepresenting Farooq Abdullah’s statement. He said that Farooq Abdullah never said that we will restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of China. He said that the claims made by BJP leader Sambit Patra are incorrect and the statement has been misrepresented.