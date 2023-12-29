Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

A recent study shows that the air in Europe is drier today than before industrialization. The consequences are severe droughts and increased risk of forest fires.

Frankfurt – The Climate change is omnipresent: It is evident not only through the global rise in temperature, but also through changes in the air. A study now shows that Europe has never been as dry in the past 400 years as it is today. The researchers published their results in the journal “Nature Geoscience“and at the same time delivered one Natural disaster explanation.

Natural disasters caused by dry air? This is how research was done

Trees were used for the analysis – more precisely: the rings in tree trunks. This not only shows how old a tree is, but also what the chemical composition of the environment in which it grew was. The reason for this is the oxygen isotopes that trees absorb through the water. Since the proportion of different isotopes varies from ring to ring, information about past and present air dryness can be collected.

What are isotopes? In atomic physics, the word “isotope” refers to two or more types of atoms of a chemical element that differ in the number of neutrons they have in the atomic nucleus. The number of protons, however, remains the same. Because the isotopes of an element have different numbers of neutrons in their nucleus, they also have different atomic weights – just like oxygen isotopes.

The team led by first author Kerstin Treydte from the Research Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape (WSL) compiled data from oxygen isotopes in tree rings from all over Europe. The goal was to reconstruct the so-called vapor pressure deficit since the year 1600. This physical quantity describes the difference between the actual and the maximum possible water content that the atmosphere could theoretically hold.

The drought is causing forest fires in Brazil's Pantanal wetland. © dpa / Joédson Alves

The results of the study not only show that the air in Europe has become drier since the beginning of the 21st century, but also that this trend is continuing. “Given the Drought events in many regions of Europe “In recent years, this finding has become really worrying,” said Treydte. The researchers also report that it is almost 100% likely that today's values ​​would not have been achieved without greenhouse gas emissions.

Drought and forest fires: Natural disasters have consequences for agriculture

The fact is that dry air draws more water from plants and soil. The consequences are Droughts and the associated increased risk of forest fires. Natural disasters like these primarily affect farmers, who depend on the yield of their harvest. Added to this is the additional irrigation required, which further reduces yields. “The higher the vapor pressure deficit, the greater the water requirement of the crops,” explains Treydte. (cln)