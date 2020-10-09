The presidential election campaign in the United States and its electoral system are full of peculiarities. Why aren’t parties campaigning in California or Alaska? How is it possible that the candidate who wins in votes loses the elections? Is the Hispanic vote Democratic or Republican? Why do African Americans rarely go to the polls? The deputy director of video for the newspaper of EL PAÍS and former correspondent in Washington for CUATRO and CNN +, Carlos de Vega, hosts this series of explainers in which he will try to decipher, based on data, examples, anecdotes and historical references, how the United States electoral system works. This Friday, the explanation about the date of the elections. Neither the president decides, nor is Congress. A century-old law marks the day on which elections must always be held.

