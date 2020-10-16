Highlights: Illegal foreigners and D voters will be out of NRC in Assam

Instructing officers to identify such people and remove their names

The names of people mistakenly included in the list will be deleted

Guwahati

NRC officials in Assam have issued an order to remove the names of ‘unqualified’ people who have joined the citizenship register by ‘mistake’. On October 13, the NRC Coordinator of the state Hitesh Dev Sharma wrote a letter to the deputies commissioners and district registrars engaged for citizenship registration. In his letter, he directed that the names of some ‘unqualified’ people in the NRC were ‘mistakenly’ included.

Who will be taken out?

These ‘disqualified’ people include those declared foreign by the foreign tribunal (DF), suspected voters (DV) declared by election officials or people whose cases are pending in the foreign tribunal and the names of their successors. Significantly, the Foreign Tribunals (FT) is a quasi-judicial body which gives its opinion about a person being an illegal foreigner or an Indian citizen under the Foreigners Act, 1946. The tribunal also sends notices to people who are dutiful voters (de voters) and are directed by the border police.

The names of D voters will be removed from NRC

According to the report of ‘Indian Express’, on December 10 last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs had told the Lok Sabha that only four foreigners were declared sent to Bangla Desh so far, while there were one lakh 29 thousand 9 people, who are foreign The tribunal has so far been declared illegal alien. According to the rules, such people cannot be included in the list of NRC. Sarma has asked the NRC district officials to give a written order to identify such people and exclude them from the list.



How many names can be deleted?

Sarma said that it is difficult to calculate the number of people to be removed from the list right now. We have started deleting the names of declared foreigners from the list. These include Declared Foreigners (DF), Doutful Voters (DF) and people whose case is pending in the Foreigners’ Tribunal. He told that such lists have started coming from all the districts, so it is difficult to tell how many people will be removed from the list in the process.