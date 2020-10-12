Highlights: Lightning struck in Mumbai on Monday morning

Power failure due to grid failure of Tata Power

Reconstruction work was done on war footing and power restored

Mumbai

On Monday morning, all of a sudden there was a stir in Mumbai city when the lights went off, people went from where they were stuck to the local train. After nearly two hours of hard work, power supply started in Mumbai. Let us tell you why this happened.

On the power failure in Mumbai, Energy Minister in Modi government RK Singh said, ‘One line (Pune-Kalwa line) of Intrastate transmission system was off since Saturday. After this, there was a fault in another circuit (Khadge-Kalwa) due to which the entire load on the third circuit (Pune-Khargon) was closed, after which it was also closed. Khargone and Kalwa substations supply electricity to Mumbai. There was an impact of around 2000 MW. After this the people of our national system started working together with the people of the state government. About 1000 MW has been restored so far. Gradually the rest will also be restored. Apart from this, we will give whatever assistance the Government of Maharashtra needs.

Electricity is supplied to Mumbai city through four companies. First Best and second private sector Adani third Tata Power and fourth Mahavitaran. Best supplies electricity to Mumbai city, while the rest of the companies take care of electricity supply in Mumbai suburb. Electricity is supplied to Mumbai city through BEST and Mumbai suburb is provided with electricity from Adani Electricity.

Western grid problem

The country currently has East, West, North, South and Central grids for power supply. Out of these five grids, there was a sudden disturbance in the Western Grid supplying electricity to Mumbai on Monday morning. Because of this, Tata, Mahavitaran and Adani, which supply power to the city of Mumbai, could not supply electricity to the city.

Kalwa’s grid disturbances

Power supply in Mumbai is mainly supplied from the power grid at Kalwa. Where MSEDCL’s 400 KV Kalwa Padhga GIS Center has 2 circuits through which power is supplied. Rectification work was being done in circuit one. Due to which the full load was given on circuit number two. But due to sudden technical failure in circuit two, there was a problem of tripping in many places and then there was light in Mumbai city which could be restored after two hours.

Local service stalled where passengers stranded

Mumbai’s local trains called Mumbai’s lifeline also stalled due to power failure. Due to lack of power supply, Musafir got stuck in the train. Not only this, those who had left their homes to go to office were also stuck at railway stations. Services of Mumbai’s Central, Westers and Harbor lines have been disrupted. Due to which people are now walking on the railway track and going to their destination.

Air services up

While most services were disrupted due to power grid failure, there was no impact on air services. Air services from Mumbai are operating normally.

Power backup in Kovid hospitals

Electricity is being supplied to Mumbai’s Kovid Hospitals through power backup so that Corona patients do not have problems. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told that Kovid hospitals had about 6 hours backup.