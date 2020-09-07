India has achieved significant success in the defense sector. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) today successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle through an indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. Let us know what will be the impact of this successful test on the development of our defense sector and other areas-DRDO has termed this mission as historic. The organization tweeted that with this mission, it has been proved that DRDO can perform well in the field of highly complex technology. He said, “This is going to open the way for manufacturing of next generation hypersonic vehicles along with the industrial world”. The DRDO conducted this test with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex, located on Weiler Island, Odisha. The special thing is that the Scramjet Propulsion System has been developed indigenously.

Rajnath told on Twitter that he spoke to the scientists associated with this project and congratulated him. The Defense Minister said that India is proud of all those scientists. He informed that after this success all important technology will reach the next stage.

The country became strong in the field of defense with success

The launching was done from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of Dr. Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore, Odisha. It is an unmanned scramjet system flying at hypersonic speed. The speed of which is 6 times more than the speed of sound. With this, it reaches a height of about 32.5 km in 20 seconds in the sky. Let us know that the hypersonic technology Demonstrator vehicle ie HTDV project is an ambitious project of DRDO. It aims to serve many military and civilian targets.

Know what’s special in HSTDV?

This Scramjet aircraft can carry long range and hypersonic cruise missiles. 6 times faster than voice means that the enemy’s hideout in any corner of the world can be targeted within an hour. Common missiles follow ballistic trajectories. This means that their paths can be easily tracked. This gives the enemy an opportunity to prepare and counter attack while the hypersonic weapon system does not run on a fixed path. For this reason, the enemy will never guess what his path is. The speed is so fast that the target will not even know.

Help to develop hypersonic missile

According to reports, DRDO is likely to produce hypersonic missiles with scramjet engines in the next five years. Its speed will be more than two kilometers per second. The biggest thing is that it can also launch satellites in space at a low cost. Successful testing of HSTDV will help India in designing the next generation hypersonic missile BrahMos-II. It is currently being developed by DRDO and the Russian agency.