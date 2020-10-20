new Delhi: The first corona virus case was reported on 30 January 2020 in India. Since then, the corona crisis has persisted for nine consecutive months. This crisis has killed one lakh 15 thousand people in the country. But now the corona virus outbreak seems to be much less than before. The number of new corona cases is steadily decreasing, mortality has decreased and the best part is that 89 percent people have been cured by defeating the virus.

Three months later, new corona cases came down by 50 thousand

America is the most affected by the Corona epidemic. But till just two days ago, every day Corona cases were coming out of America in India. After about two-three months the speed of corona in India has reduced. Now less Corona cases are coming from America in our country. Not only this, for the first time after three months, less than 50 thousand cases came in the country. There were 46,790 cases in the last 24 hours. Before this, 47,703 corona cases were registered on July 28.

There was a time when around one lakh cases were coming every day in the country. On September 17, the maximum 97,894 people were found infected with corona. These cases have not increased in any country in the world in a single day.

Active cases reduced by 7.5 lakhs

These days, about 50 percent more corona patients are being cured than the corona cases coming every day in the country. This is the reason that the number of active cases has come down to seven and a half lakhs. Less than 10 percent of the total infected people are now being treated. While the total number of infected in the country has reached 76 lakhs. 89 percent of the people have defeated the virus. Only 1.52 percent of the people who lost their lives due to the virus, but the death rate is very high as a number.

Positivity rate reduced by 5 percent

The corona positivity rate has now reduced to less than five percent. That is, every day less than five percent of the people who are getting corona test are found to be infected. On the last day on October 19, 10 lakh 32 thousand 795 corona tests were done in the country. Among them 46,790 people were found infected. That is, 4.53 percent people were infected. At one time, this positivity rate had reached 10 percent. Well, now the situation is better.

Talking about the total testing, so far nine crore 61 lakh 16 thousand 771 corona samples have been investigated. Out of these 75 lakh 97 thousand people turned out to be infected. That is, the overall positive rate is 7.90 percent.

