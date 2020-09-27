Highlights: Petition filed seeking ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Mathura birthplace and removal of royal Idgah

Civil judge senior division court filing, petition rejected 1968 agreement regarding land

Regarding this petition, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Sansthan Trust in Mathura says that they have nothing to do with this case.

Mathura

A suit has been filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Sri Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura and removal of the royal Idgah. The petition described the 1968 agreement on land as false. However, regarding this petition, Shrikrishna Janmasthan Sansthan Trust says that he has nothing to do with this case. Know what is the entire controversy and who filed the petition-



What does the petition say?

The suit has been filed by Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Harishankar Jain and three others on behalf of Lord Sri Krishna Virajaman Katra Keshav Dev Khevat, Mauja Mathura Bazar City as their intimate friends. The petition states that the Shahi Idgah Trust, with the help of Muslims, occupied Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and erected a structure in place of God. The birthplace of Shri Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is located under the same structure.

Read: Court of Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute reached, demand to remove royal Idgah mosque from campus

This was the 1968 agreement

The wedding Idgah Mosque in Mathura is adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi. Historians believe that Aurangzeb destroyed the ancient Kesavnath temple and built the royal Idgah mosque. In 1935, the Allahabad High Court handed over the legal rights of the land on which the mosque stood, to the Hindu king of Varanasi.

Let us tell you that in 1951 it was decided that Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust will be built again and the grand temple will be built there and the trust will manage it. After this, an organization named Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh was formed in 1958. The institution did not legally own the land, but it began to play all the roles assigned to the trust.

The institution filed a civil case for control of the entire land in 1964, but in 1968 itself reached a settlement with the Muslim side. Under this, the Muslim side left some of their possession for the temple and they (the Muslim side) were given a nearby place instead. The land on which the mosque is built is in the name of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Trust. The petition said that the agreement reached by the service association is wrong.

When did the matter reach the court earlier?

Earlier, another case was filed in the court of the Civil Judge of Mathura which was closed on the basis of the agreement between Sri Krishna Janma Seva Sansthan and Trust. On 20 July 1973, the court gave a decision in this regard. In the present suit, the court has sought to quash that decision. Along with this, it has also been demanded that the disputed site be declared the birthplace of Bal Sri Krishna.

What is the logic of trust?

At the same time, Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Trust (Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas) said that the trust has nothing to do with this petition or the people associated with it. These people have filed a petition on their behalf. We don’t mean anything

This act can become a hindrance

However, in this case, the Place of worship Act 1991 is hindered. According to this act, the religious place which belonged to the community on August 15, 1947, on the day of independence, will remain. Under this act, only the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was exempted.