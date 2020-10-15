Highlights: Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic being opposed

Khilafat in the name of 26 years of civil war and Tamil massacre in Sri Lanka

Campaign against South Indian films artist Vijay Sethupathi on Twitter

On social media, Sethupathi is being demanded to leave the project of the film

There is a fierce protest on social media about the biopic on the life of former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The protests are from South Indian film star Vijay Sethupathi in 800 Movie, who is going to play Muralitharan in the film. With the release of the motion poster of the film, people on social media are opposing Vijay Sethupathi remembering the three-decade-long civil war in Sri Lanka. The anthem of this protest was that the hashtag of #ShameOnVijaySethupathi kept trending on Twitter for a long time on Thursday.

That case of Tamil massacre in Sri Lanka

In fact, the civil war in Sri Lanka, in the name of which Sethupathi is opposing, has been the cause of instabilities between 1983 and 2009. Sri Lanka has a Tamil minority and during the 26 years of civil war there has been massacre of people of Tamil population in Sri Lanka. Due to the atrocities of the Sinhalese population of Sri Lanka, even today a large population there lives in India as refugees.

Protest against Sethupathi due to that time of civil war.

Recalling the same civil war in Sri Lanka, people are asking cine star Vijay Sethupathi of South India not to work in the biopic ‘800’ on Muralitharan’s life. People say that it is not right to make a film based on the life of a cricketer in India and any South Indian star working in it in Sri Lanka where Tamils ​​have been tortured like this. People are saying that it is not right for a film star in South India to wear a flag in the country where Tamils ​​have been tortured so much.

Sethupathi also supports

Although some people have supported Sethupathi in this matter, it has also been written that if films can be made on Mahatma Gandhi abroad then why can’t we make a film on a cricketer from another country. At the same time, many people have also tweeted on Twitter in support of Sethupathi.

The film can be released in 2021

Muthiah Muralitharan has released a motion poster on Wednesday announcing the official announcement of his biopic. This biopic on Muralitharan’s life is to show his career of more than two decades. Initially, several locations in Sri Lanka, India, Australia and the United Kingdom have been selected for the shoot of this biopic. The film is directed by MS Shripathi and is expected to be released by the end of 2021.