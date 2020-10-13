The political outcry over the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020 is increasing. With the nomination process of the first phase completed, strategic preparations are being made by the political parties for the second phase. At the same time, in the electoral battle of Bihar, the ‘Kamal’ of BJP, ‘Arrow’ of JDU, ‘Lantern’ of RJD, as well as the election symbol of ‘Hath’ of Congress is going to be warped. On the other hand, when the conscious voters of Bihar go to the polls on October 28, November 3 and November 7, they will see many election symbols like chapati, roller, gulli, bangles, capsicum on the EVM machine. So let’s know how these election symbols are given to parties and candidates.In fact, for the upcoming Bihar elections 2020, 60 different parties have put their strength in the electoral arena. In these, many unaccredited parties and independent candidates are trying hard to get the Election Commission of their exact election mark. The Election Commission has allotted the Election Mark of ‘Shimla Mirch’ to the Bharatiya Aam Awam Party, an unrecognized political party contesting all 243 seats. Similarly, the election mark of “pestle and mortar” has been allotted to another non-recognized Hindu Samaj Party, while the Aam Aadmi Morcha and the Rashtriya Jan Vikas Party will fight over the ‘chapati’ ‘roller’ and ‘baby walker’ symbols.

Role of Election Commission

The Election Commission of India recognizes political parties and also allocates election marks. The Election Commission has been empowered through Article 324 of the Constitution, Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. Using these powers, the Election Commission issued the Election Marks (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Election marks are allotted to political parties and candidates within the country.

How does the Election Commission allot election marks?

The Election Commission has a two-way list of election symbols. The Commission has a list of allotted marks in the past years. The second list is of marks that have not been allocated to anyone. At any given time, the Election Commission has at least 100 such marks, which have not been allotted to anyone till now. The selection of the marks is done keeping in mind that they can easily remember the voters and they can easily identify them.

..So JDU got ‘trumpet’

Shiv Sena which was barred by the Election Commission last year from using its ‘bow and arrow’ for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. The ‘trumpet’ election mark was allotted, citing its similarity with the JDU symbol. Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik has been issued the ‘scissors’ election symbol this time. In the 2015 elections, this party fought on a ‘hockey stick and ball’ election symbol.

What is the significance of symbols in elections?

In a large and diverse country like India where many elections and small political parties have tried their luck in state elections. The election symbol is an important promotional tool to connect with voters. ‘Election marks’ have become an important part of the election process since India’s first national elections were held in 1951-52, but around 85 percent of the voters at that time were not literate, hence identifying the party and candidates of the party of their choice. Visual election signs were allocated to help do.

What are the types of symbols?

According to the Election Marks (Reservation and Allocation) Amendment Order 2017, party symbols are either ‘reserved’ or ‘free’. While eight national parties and 64 state parties across the country have ‘reserved’ symbols, the Election Commission has a pool of around 200 ‘free’ symbols that are allocated to thousands of non-recognized regional parties before the election. According to the EC, there are 2,538 unrecognized parties in India. For example, if a party recognized in a particular state contests in another state, it can ‘reserve’ the symbol it is using, provided that the symbol is not being used or any other Be like a party.

How are symbols allotted to political parties?

The order, first announced in 1968, provides the Election Commission with “instructions for reservation in parliamentary and assembly elections, for allocation of political parties, and for allocation of election symbols.” As per the guidelines, to get the allotted symbol, a party / candidate has to give a list of three symbols from the Election Commission’s free symbols list at the time of filing the nomination papers. Among them, a symbol is allocated to the party / candidate on a first come-first served basis.

What does the Election Commission do when the party breaks down?

When a recognized political party is divided, the Election Commission decides on the election symbol. For example, when the Samajwadi Party split, the Election Commission allotted a ‘bicycle’ to the Akhilesh Yadav faction. Similarly, after Jayalalithaa’s death, the AIADMK split into two factions and both rejected claims on the iconic two election symbol, forcing the Election Commission to freeze the symbol. After the hearing, the Election Commission allocated the two leaves symbol to the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction.