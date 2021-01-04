West Bengal Assembly Elections: The political summer of West Bengal is getting sharper day by day. The politics of accusation, counter-attack and retaliation has been left far behind. The BJP, which is expanding rapidly across the country, has firmly established its roots in West Bengal as of today. However, ousting the Trinamool Congress from power is the biggest test for the BJP so far, the party is well aware of it. Due to the increasing power of the BJP, the restless Mamta has given such a stake in domestic and external, which is very difficult to cut. The people of West Bengal are very conscious and sensitive about their identity, culture and identity. Know what BJP is doing to cut this external stake of Mamta.

The BJP has made preparations to take the politics of symbols to the extreme to destroy Mamata’s external accusation, which she specializes in. At the same time, he has also launched his strategy from every assembly constituency to break Mamta’s claim of being domestic.

During a rally on 29 December, Mamta had said, “who have forgotten our religion.” They do not know Hinduism, you do not know religion by garlanding Vivekananda’s photo, they will have to know it by heart. Ramakrishna will have to know, Sarada will have to know mother, mother Tara will have to know, Bolpur will have to know, Belur will have to know, Dakshineswar, Kalighat will have to know. It is not so easy.

The first thing on the politics of symbols is that it is preparing to make its lead against the Trinamool Congress even with the formula that has been tried on the Congress. Under this formula, BJP is going to organize various programs in the name of great personalities and leaders who are proud of West Bengal. In this way she is hoping to thwart the plan of the Trinamool Congress to surround her on the cultural front. As part of its strategy, two of West Bengal’s biggest thinkers and agitators are preparing to organize several programs in the name of Swami Vivekananda and Subhash Chandra Bose.

BJP will celebrate Vivekananda Jayanti on a large scale

The BJP is going to make Swami Vivekananda Jayanti on 12 January in a big way in this episode. Home Minister Amit Shah’s next Bengal tour can begin on the same day. Along with this, on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will also be celebrated, in which PM Narendra Modi himself will go. Apart from these, BJP will assimilate the great men of ‘Bhadralok’, who are the symbols of Bengali identity and national pride, in such a way that they belong to them.

It is important to tell that the BJP has succeeded in connecting Sardar Patel, Ambedkar to Mahatma Gandhi with the Congress’s legacy. Similarly, big national leaders of BJP will also participate in the programs to be held on Bengali dignitaries in West Bengal. At the same time, the BJP reminded its founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee of the Trinamool Congress to deal with the allegations of being outsiders from the Trinamool Congress.

TMC surrounds BJP on cultural front

The BJP is repeatedly reminding the people of Bengal that this party has been established by a gentle Jan Bengali, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. There are also frequent programs on Mukherjee in West Bengal. In such a situation, how can it be an external party for West Bengal. In fact, the Trinamool Congress has started an attempt to encircle the Saffron Party on the cultural front, in view of the BJP’s increasingly aggressive campaign.

Under this, cultural programs continued continuously during Mamta Banerjee’s Bolpur Padayatra. While banana songs and dance dramas were staged here .. The Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, accused the BJP of trying to spoil the cultural heritage and Sauhradra of the state. The reason for this is that they are not aware of the civilization of West Bengal. Mamta alleges that BJP is dreaming of winning West Bengal by bringing outsiders.

Following this allegation from the Trinamool Congress, the BJP has made a strategy to organize the program with more vigor on the birthday and martyrdom day of the state’s leading thinkers and famous leaders, while trying to surround the Trinamool Congress on the cultural front as well.

BJP is continuously doing programs on Rabindra Nath Tagore

The BJP is also doing a continuous program on Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore, the author of the national anthem and the classical poet and Shikhar Purush of Bengali identity. Not only this, for any reason, after PM Narendra Modi’s growing beard, Tagore’s image is also coming into his personality. Modi’s craze is good in West Bengal. This can be understood not only by the results of the Lok Sabha elections, but also by seeing the crowds in their programs.

The second thing is that along with asserting and assimilating their claim on the symbols, Mamata is being responded to at the assembly level itself. Barring big leaders like Mukul Rai or Shubhendu Adhikari, the BJP is including people from the Trinamool in a big way. Raj’s point is that in every assembly constituency BJP is also carrying out a mission to break the most influential people of Trinamool. At least one big name from every assembly constituency, which has its own name and is a little dissatisfied with the Trinamool Congress, has included them to wash away the claims of Mamata’s outsider.