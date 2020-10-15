Highlights: Bilaspur High Court ordered to give employment to Coal India to married daughter dependent on father

Big decision on married daughters’ right to get compassionate job after government employee’s death

High courts of many states have already given similar decisions in favor of married daughters.

The Bilaspur High Court opened the way for married daughters dependent on fathers to get compassionate jobs in Coal India. The court, on the plea of ​​the woman, ordered Coal India to give a suitable job to the married daughter in place of the deceased father. The High Court of Chhattisgarh passed the order saying that a woman cannot be discriminated against on the basis of married and unmarried. The court said that whether the daughter is unmarried or unmarried, she depends on the father.

Madras High Court verdict

Even before this the high courts of many states have supported getting compassionate jobs for married daughters. At the same time, many states have made rules in this regard. For example, the Madras High Court in its 2015 landmark judgment had said that if a father dies while on the job, then the married daughter is also entitled to get a job on compassionate grounds. However, the court said that the woman would have to give a No Objection Certificate from her sisters and brothers to get a job in place of the father.

Interesting comment of Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court also ruled in 2015 that the appointment cannot be denied on the basis of the marriage of the daughter under the deceased dependent quota. Along with this, the court canceled Rule 2 (c) (3) of Uttar Pradesh Deceased Dependent Services Rules 1974 declaring it as unconstitutional. The Court considered unmarried words used for daughter in the rules contrary to Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution. The court said that not appointing a married daughter is gender discrimination as there is no restriction in appointment if the son is married.

Condition of Kolkata High Court

At the same time, the Kolkata High Court had said in September 2017 that it is constitutionally illegal to completely deprive a married daughter of a right to a compassionate job. A three-judge bench of the High Court had said that if a married daughter’s mother and her father have a government job and dies while in service, the daughter has the right to get a compassionate job in her place, provided she proves Make sure that she was dependent on the earnings of the parents. She will also have to assure that she will take care of other dependents on getting the job.

‘Discrimination between sons and daughters will not work’

The Indore Bench of Bhopal High Court had said in October 2018 that the distinction between man and woman cannot be made. If a married son is given a compassionate appointment, then the married daughter will also have to give it right. Commenting on the policy of Madhya Pradesh government, the court said that it is discrimination on the basis of gender. The court said in a nine-page judgment that the son, married or unmarried, has the right to a compassionate appointment but the right to be taken away from the daughter only because she is married is not correct.



‘Equal rights over father’s job’

At the same time, the Uttarakhand High Court also ordered in April last year that married daughters should also be considered to give government jobs on compassionate grounds. The court also said that married daughters should be treated as family of their parents just like married sons. The three-member bench had said in its order that if the married son or married daughter is dependent on his government-employed father, then after the death of the serving father, both are equal officers on compassionate grounds.

Supreme court’s historic decision

In August this year, the Supreme Court gave a big decision in favor of women. The court has said that in the property of the father’s paternal father, the daughter has equal rights as the son, not even a little less. He said that the daughter becomes equal in the father’s property with birth. A three-judge bench of the country’s highest court today made it clear that even if the father had died before the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, daughters would still have rights over the parents’ property. The supreme court of the country had said in its important comment, ‘Daughters are always daughters. The sons only stay till marriage.

Governments also took steps

It is not that only the courts spoke for the rights of married daughters. Many state governments have also made laws to provide compassionate employment to married daughters of government employees. Only last year, Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh took a big decision in the direction of protection of women rights. The Yogi government allowed amendment in Rule C (3) of Recruitment Rules – 1947 of dependents of government servants who died in service.

Earlier, in December 2014, the Bihar government had decided that if the son is not married, the married daughter will also be entitled to compassionate job on the death of a government servant. After much brainstorming on this issue and consultation with the Law Department, the government issued the order. On compassionate grounds such cases related to appointment also came to the government, where there is no one in the family of the deceased government servant except the widowed wife or widower husband. In case of a married daughter being married as a mere daughter as a child, in such a situation the responsibility of taking care of the dependent of the deceased government servant falls on the married daughter. But due to not being in the planning of married daughter, the dependent of the deceased government servant creates an uneven economic situation.