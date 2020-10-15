Highlights: Parties of Jammu and Kashmir are showing solidarity with the fight for the restoration of article 370

Eight political parties met at Farooq Abdullah’s house on August 4 last year

All the parties had signed a common proposal called the secret declaration.

On 22 August this year, the resolution to pursue the Gupakar Declaration was reiterated.

new Delhi

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has called a meeting at his residence on Thursday to prepare a blueprint for future action on the ‘Guptar Declaration’ regarding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti will also take part in the meeting. Mufti was released on Tuesday after 14 months of custody. After this Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met him at his residence.

After the meeting, Omar Abdullah said that my father (Farooq Abdullah) and I met Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba and asked her well after her release. He said that the PDP leader has accepted the invitation to attend the meeting of the signatories of the secret declaration on Thursday. He has politely accepted Farooq Saheb’s invitation to attend the meeting.

August 4, 2019 meeting and secret announcement

On August 4, 2019, a meeting was held by eight local political parties at the residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Gupkar Road in Kashmir. At that time there was heavy deployment of security forces in the valley, tourists were asked to leave from there. There was confusion in the whole country as to what action the Central Government was going to take which had to deploy such a large number of security forces and evacuate tourists. In this atmosphere of confusion, Kashmiri political parties called a meeting. A resolution was passed in that meeting which was named as Gupkar Declaration.



These parties showed solidarity

The announcement was attended by the National Conference, PDP, People’s Conference, Congress, CPI (M), People’s United Front, Panthers Party and Awami National Conference. The meeting was chaired by Farooq Abdullah while Mehbooba Mufti, Mazuffar Hussain Baig, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Sajjad Gani Lone, Imran Raza Ansari, Abdul Gani Lawyer, Taj Mohiuddin, MY Tarigami, Omar Abdullah, Justice Hassain Masoodi, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Naris Sugami, Shah Faisal, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Muzaffar Shah, Uzair Ronga and Suhail Bukhari participated. The very next day, on August 5, 2019, the Central Government tabled a proposal to remove Article 370 and Article 35A and split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Intentions openly revealed in Gupakar Declaration II

On August 22, 2020, six political parties – National Conference, PDP, Congress, People’s Conference, CPI (M) and Awami National Conference again signed the Gupkar Declaration II. All of them pledged to fight the return fight of article 370 and article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.



What does the secret declaration say

It said, ‘We are devoted to Article 370 and Article 35A, the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the common fight for the return of its statehood. The division of the state is absolutely unacceptable to us. We unanimously reiterate that nothing can happen without our unity. ‘ It further said, ‘The decisions taken on August 5, 2019 were unconstitutional aimed at denying rights to Jammu and Kashmir and challenging the original identity of the people there.’ Those political parties said in a joint statement, ‘We want to assure the people that all our political activities will be in the path of return to the status achieved by Jammu and Kashmir by August 4, 2019.’

Pakistan connection of grouping Declaration

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi praised the secret declaration 2. He described it as a very important step. At this Farooq Abdullah had to say that he is not doing all this at the behest of anyone. He said, ‘Let me make it clear that we are not a victim of anyone, neither in New Delhi nor anyone across the border. We are accountable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will work in their own good.

How much the Kashmiris support the secret declaration

When the Central Government passed a proposal to separate the State from two Union Territories by removing Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir, many things came up during the discussion. The government and the supporting parties were told how article 370 was only protecting the political parties, bureaucrats and the elite of Jammu and Kashmir, while the common Kashmiris are suffering immensely. Even after that, during the discussion that broke out in various forums, it was examined in depth with the data that Article 370 was the road to all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is possible that after getting information from these discussions and in view of the determination of the central government, the general people of Jammu and Kashmir have focused on strengthening the path to a better future, considering Article 370 as a matter of tomorrow. This can be said because the general public and some leaders on various media platforms have called the Gupta declaration as a spasm of a handful of leaders who were ousted from power. In fact, the trust of most of the people of Kashmir on these political parties has been shaken. They believe that nothing can happen now and Article 370 is history.

How is the secret of Declaration hollow inside

How ridiculous that the two national level parties, the Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI (M), have supported the secret declaration, but the National Leadership has kept silence on it. In the Congress Working Committee meeting, criticized the withdrawal of statehood from Jammu and Kashmir in an ‘undemocratic manner’, but did not say anything on the return of article 370. Not only this, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on record that the Congress party was never against the elimination of its special status from Jammu and Kashmir, but the way it was imposed on the people there, it certainly opposes it. Some reports also quoted Manmohan Singh as saying, ‘The Congress party voted in support of the Article 370 removal bill and not in opposition. We believe that Article 370 was an immediate provision, but if it were to be removed, the people of Jammu and Kashmir should have won the trust for this.

BJP’s sharp response

At the same time, the BJP has reacted sharply to the meeting for the secret announcement. The party said that three former chief ministers have come together to create trouble in the valley. BJP Chief Ravinder Raina has described the secret declaration as ‘anti-national’ and ‘Pakistan sponsored’. He said that Abdullah and Mufti in their latest meeting decided to pursue the goals of the Guptkar declaration, which the BJP would never allow.

Raina said that politicians like Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are trying to cover up their crimes. They are planning a nuisance in the valley under the guise of a secretive declaration. The BJP wants to make it clear that anyone who tries to create unrest in the valley will not be left out. Apart from BJP, the state’s own party has also opposed the secret declaration.