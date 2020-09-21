new Delhi: Two out of three agricultural bills were passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha amid opposition uproar. Now after the President’s seal, both the bills will become law. Meanwhile, 12 parties of the opposition gave notice of the no-confidence motion against Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. At the same time, the BJP is also considering bringing a motion for breach of privilege against some opposition MPs accused of behaving indecently during the passage of agricultural bills in the House.

Amid the uproar by opposition parties, the upper house on Sunday approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services. The Lok Sabha had approved them only on 17 September.

Under the first bill- Farmers can sell crops at the desired location. You can also do business in other states without any hindrance. Buying and selling is also possible outside the scope of APMC. Online sales will be done through electronic trading, which will save marketing costs and get better prices. There will be no tax on the sale of crop.

Under the second bill- Contract farming will be made at the national level. The risk will not be on the farmers, but on the agreements. Farmers will sell the crop at their cost to the companies. Income of farmers will increase, middleman rule will end. Dispute settlement will be arranged within the stipulated time.

Why is there opposition to these bills after all

Actually, farmers and traders are afraid of the end of APMC mandis from these bills. The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 states that farmers can now sell their produce to anyone outside the APMC mandis, which will not attract any fee, while the purchase of agricultural products in the APMC mandis is available in various states. There are different mandi charges and other cess. In Punjab, this fee is around 4.5 percent.

Therefore, the marketers and traders of the market fear that no market will want to come when there will be a free trade outside the market. At the same time, government procurement of wheat and paddy is done at MSP in Punjab and Haryana. Farmers fear that after the new law, there will be no purchase on MSP because there is no interpretation in the Bill that the purchase outside the market will not be below the MSP price.

Sukhbir appeals to the President, do not sign agricultural bills

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged President Ram Nath Kovind not to sign the Agriculture Bills. He requested them that the Bills be sent back to Parliament for reconsideration. Badal said in a statement, “Please stand with the farmers, ‘peasant laborers’, ‘adathis’ (agents), laborers and Dalits. Please intervene on this government’s stand on their behalf, otherwise they will never forgive us . “

Badal’s party is one of the oldest allies of the ruling BJP and is part of the ruling NDA. He said that the passage of both the bills is a sad day for millions of people and for democracy. Democracy means consensus, not majority oppression. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the party’s only minister in the Narendra Modi government, resigned from the Union Cabinet on September 17 to protest against the Agriculture Bill.

“The passage of agricultural bills will help farmers to double their income”

On the passing of farmer bills from the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Sunday as a historic day in India’s agricultural history. Prime Minister Modi said that the passing of the bill will not only bring about a complete change in the agriculture sector, but it will empower crores of farmers.

Modi tweeted on the passing of the bills and said, for decades, our farmer brothers and sisters were stuck in many types of bonds and had to face middlemen. The voters have got all these freedom from the Bills passed in Parliament. This will strengthen efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure their prosperity.

Giving clarification on the deadlock over the MSP, the Prime Minister said, I have said before and once again say that the system of MSP will continue. Government procurement will continue. He said, we are here to serve our farmers. We will make every possible effort to help the contributors and ensure a better life for their future generations.

read this also-

Corona update: 87000 new patients, 93000 cured in 24 hours, number of patients cured for third consecutive day more than infected

Uproar in Rajya Sabha on farmers bill, 8 MP suspended for a week