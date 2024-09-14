Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith features one of the most iconic scenes in the entire series. After coming to terms with his dark side, Anakin sets out to go to the Jedi temple on Coruscant, where he kills children. While this section has been controversial, it is more than justified, Not only within the context of the film, but the film’s novel expands on this moment.

After Palpatine becomes Emperor of the Empire, Order 66 begins, and the Jedi are declared enemies, so Anakin, along with an army of clones, is tasked with eradicating any Jedi within the temple on Coruscant. According to George Lucas, in the commentary for the DVD edition of Revenge of the Sith, Anakin is entrusted with this task, because he is the strongest force user, after the Sith Lord, and is capable of eliminating anyone who gets in his way, and that includes children.

For its part, Anakin wants to save Padme at any cost, so young padawans become minor obstacles to their main objective. Along with this, Matthew Stover, in his novelization of the script of the Episode IIIwrites that Palpatine not only orders Anakin to destroy the Jedi, but uses terms like “sterilize” the Temple and “leave no living thing” behind.

Finally, The terrible act Anakin commits transforms him into Darth Vader, proving his loyalty to the Emperor.. In this way, Anakin’s actions within the story make sense. In related topics, developers of Star Wars: Outlaws They talk about the DLC of this title. Likewise, they begin to remove the merchandise from The Acolyte.

Via: Star Wars