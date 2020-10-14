new Delhi: The matter of not taking interest on EMI postponed during the Moratorium period is once again in the Supreme Court. During the last hearing, the government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it has been decided to give a concession to people who take loans up to Rs 2 crore. Compound interest will not be charged on the outstanding 6-month EMI.

On this, as soon as the hearing of the case started before a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, people belonging to different industries declared the government’s affidavit insufficient. At the hearing, the court asked the Reserve Bank what plans it had made to give relief to the industry.

What you read above is pure news, this news can be directly understood by those who are aware of economy, law and its technical terms. But it is difficult for the common man to understand this. But in the last few times, the term Lone Moratorium has been heard so many times that the question must have come in everyone’s mind at least once. After all, why the country’s largest court is giving such attention to this issue. We will answer all the questions arising in your mind.

Loan Moratorium: Supreme Court expresses dissatisfaction over the government’s affidavit, seeking details of relief given to every sector

So let’s know what the Lone Moratorium is?

Moratorium means if you are paying for something then it will be stopped for a certain time. Suppose if you have taken a loan, then its EMI can be stopped for a few months. Yes, but this does not mean that your EMI is forgiven.

We all know that the lockdown caused by Koviz-19 has caused great damage to the economy of the country. Millions of jobs were lost in lockdown, people’s salary was cut. In view of this, on May 22, during the announcement of the Monetary Policy, the RBI had said that the loan moratorium is being extended for three months. It was first announced for three months in March.

How does the moratorium work, what is its benefit?

As we told you, your EMI in moratorium can be stopped for some time. But one thing to be noted here is that there will be no rebate in the interest charged on your EMI. Suppose you pay EMI under the Moratorium after three months, even then you will have to pay interest for the last three months.

You ask, what is the use of this? So the answer to this is that if you do not pay EMI in general, then interest on it is felt that at the same time your credit rating also deteriorates but not giving EMI during moratorium does not affect the credit rating. Your credit rating will not go down.

RBI affidavit in SC- We gave relief to small borrowers, the issue of big loans should be left to the bank and the borrower.

Who has benefited the most from Loan Moratorium?

The most important benefit of loan moratorium is for industry businesses. Failure to run the business during lockdown also made it difficult to fill the loan. So it is believed that if the EMI is replenished, then after unlocking as the business grows, then companies can repay their loan.

Who can apply loan moratorium?

For loan moratorium, along with companies, any person can get moratorium for any of their loans. Whether it is a home loan, a car loan or a credit card bill. It is to be noted that in the first three months of Moratorium, 30% of the people in some bank took advantage of this facility. At the same time, in some small bank, up to 70% of the loan went into the moratorium.

Supreme Court verdict: The financier will own the car if the loan installment is not repaid

How did the matter reach the Supreme Court?

From March to August, a large number of people had taken advantage of the Moratorium scheme, the exemption given to postpone the installment. His complaint was that now the banks are charging extra interest on the outstanding amount. The matter reached the Supreme Court from here.

The Supreme Court had asked the Central Government the question about why interest is being charged on interest on deferred EMI. In response to this, the government has told the Supreme Court that interest will not be charged on the outstanding installments for loans up to Rs 2 crore.

The category for which the government has proposed not levying interest above interest is small and medium-scale business loans, education loans, home loans, loans for consumer goods, credit cards up to Rs 2 crore. Arrears, car-two wheeler loans and personal loans.

The Supreme Court while hearing the case had believed that banks have the right to recover principal and interest. But for deferred EMI it is not right to charge interest over interest.

Government will spend 6000 to 7000 crores on loan moratorium

The cost of waiving the interest charged on the EMI of loans up to Rs 2 crore will come to the government. On this, the government spent around 6000 to 7000 crores. The government had also told the court that the war against Corona could also be affected due to this expense.

