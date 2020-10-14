new Delhi: Apple has given a new gift to iPhone lovers on Tuesday night. Apple launched iPhone-12 in an online event. Due to Corona, the iPhone was launched a month late this year. IPhone-12 is Apple’s first 5G phone, with the launch of this phone, once again discussions about 5G have intensified. People also have many questions in mind that what is this 5G? We have brought the answers to these questions arising in your mind….

What is 5G?

5G means a world of extremely fast internet, where all the work will be done in a blink of an eye. Or you can also say that it will happen before you blink. In the world of 5G, devices will interact with each other and a very smart network will be created. Or say it in a way that will be smarter than you think. According to Expert, 5G will not only bring speed with you, but will change your entire experience in the world of technology.

You may have often seen 4G or 4G LTE written on your smartphone. This G means generation. This generation is the generation of the network. The first 1G network came in the year 1980. It had the facility to make calls only, its devices were very slow and heavy.

after this 2G network came in the year 1990, In this, along with the call, the facility of messaging also started getting available. Along with this, it got the facility of GPRS, that is, very slow internet on the phone which was especially used in transferring emails and small files.

year in 2003 A radical change came when 3G network Launched. 3G changed the entire experience of using the Internet. Internet connectivity on the phone became extremely fast. Even it was possible to download and watch the film from someone’s phone.

After this, the internet network took a step further in 2009, when 4G network came. Speed ​​of 100 mbps was found in this 4G network. From here, a mobile experience also flew and the option of video calling came in front of us. 4G turned the smartphone into a small computer of sorts.

Now let’s talk Next generation of 4G That means 5G. You must be thinking how fast 5G will be. Let me tell you that it will be about 100 times faster than 4G. Let’s understand with an example, it used to take 26 hours to download a two hour HD movie on 3G network. 4G reduced the time from five to seven minutes. After 5G, you will be able to download this film in just 3.5 seconds or less.

What else will change from 5G to speed?

After 5G, the entire system around you will change except for speed. At 5G, the low latency means that the response system of any device will become extremely fast. In 4G, this time is 50 to 100 milli-seconds but in 5G it will be one milli-second. This speed is 300 times faster than the blink of an eyelid, which means that any command you give will be in real time.

After 5G, machines will talk among themselves. You will work on your own by giving commands Think of it as if you have gone from Lucknow to Delhi for some work, but after reaching Delhi you remembered that you have not closed the refrigerator and inverter of the house. So this 5G will make it easy for you. You will give a command from your smartphone and it will be followed at your home hundreds of kilometers away in less than a second.

After the arrival of 5G, the world of medical science will change completely. Sitting in one corner of the world, the surgeon will be able to perform the biggest surgery on any patient. Robotic arm will be used for this. The doctor will perform the operation after looking at his screen. With VR technology, you will be able to liven up your imagination.

How does 5G work?

5G are behind working so fast, millimeter web, it is a kind of radio waves. Our smart phones and other smart devices are connected to these millimeter web sites. But if there are more smartphones at some place then this frequency gets divided and the network slows down.

Right now this millimeter web works at 6 GHz, but after 5G, it will increase to 30 to 300 GHz. Talking about the network on 4G, 10 lakh devices can be connected in 500 square kilometer. Whereas on 5G only 10 devices can be connected in one square kilometer.

Does 5G also have drawbacks?

Yes, of course, as it is said that no one is perfect, 5G has many advantages as well as some drawbacks. Let us tell you that millimeter webs cannot go very far, as well as if an object comes in between, then connectivity is lost.

Along with this, the meter web is also affected in bad weather and rain. For better connectivity of 5G we will need its much larger infrastructure. To maintain its connectivity, we have to install many 5G transmitters in small areas also.

read this also

IPhone 12 is equipped with these latest features, know 5 special things related to the phone



Apple launches iPhone 12 Pro Max, know the price to feature



Apple launches HomePod Mini with iPhone 12 series, know how much is the price and what is its specialty