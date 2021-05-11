The large number of victims of the shooting at school # 175 in Kazan is due to the fact that the students were in the classroom and could not hide from an armed criminal. About it TASS said a source in the school administration.

According to him, the children were in a confined space. As a result of the shooting, seven children and a teacher were killed, 20 people were injured. Most of the dead are from 8 “A” class.

The reason for the armed attack on a school in Kazan by 19-year-old former student Ilnaz Galyaviev could have been revenge. The crime was committed by him on the basis of hatred.

The incident occurred on the morning of May 11 at a school on Faizi Street in Kazan. Initially, it was reported that two young men were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied information about two armed criminals.

A criminal case of mass murder has been opened.