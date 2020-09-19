The high cost of Russian drugs for coronavirus is explained by the high demand for such drugs all over the world, but it is necessary to prove the effectiveness of these drugs and not allow them to be distributed uncontrollably. The interviewed experts told about this in the commentary to Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to Andrey Mladentsev, the general director of the pharmaceutical company-developer Promomed, which produces Areplivir, it is not yet possible to reduce the cost. “This price is in one way or another related to the price of delivery to a medical institution. We cannot have two different prices for the budget and for retail, therefore this is the price that has actually formed, ”he stressed.

Pharmaceutical market expert Nikolay Bespalov added that the drug cannot be too cheap, given the international situation and the epidemiological situation. At the same time, he spoke about the problem of uncontrolled use of drugs. “It is not necessary to prescribe it only in hospitals, but a doctor should definitely write a prescription. I believe that a patient, on his own inspiration, should not be able to purchase and use this drug, ”the specialist said.

Virologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Anatoly Altstein, in turn, drew attention to the need to prove the effectiveness of the drug. He recalled that studies in Japan did not confirm the effectiveness of “Favipiravir”, and no double-blind study of the drug was reported. “If it cures, we can find technological ways to make it cheaper. And if it doesn’t work, then there is not much sense in it, except for the commercial one, ”he concluded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Russia decided to include the drug for coronavirus “Favipiravir” in the list of vital essential drugs. The drugs will be sold in pharmacies under the trade names Coronavir and Areplivir. One package of “Coronavir” of 50 tablets will cost at least 11 550 rubles, and a pack of “Areplivir” of 40 tablets will cost Russians 12 320 rubles.

On July 8, Coronavir received approval from the Ministry of Health. It became the third Russian drug with the international name “favipiravir”. The first, called Avifavir, was approved at the end of May, and the second, Areplivir, in June. Avifavir has already been purchased by Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, several Latin American countries.