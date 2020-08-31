Russian dietitian Rimma Moysenko explained why monotonous food is harmful to the body. Her words are quoted by the publication Ura.ru.

The expert warns that eating the same foods for more than two days in a row is dangerous to health. On the third day of consuming one product, especially one rich in protein, the immune system fails. “An immune complex is formed, which inhibits the formation of enzymes,” explained Moysenko.

According to the nutritionist, a varied diet has a beneficial effect on the microbiota, which helps to maximize the absorption of all nutrients from food. However, if eating behavior is disturbed, a person can get fat even with a balanced diet.

Moysenko recalled that you need to eat regularly and slowly, as well as not drink food with water.

