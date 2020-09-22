Return of 60% in last one year If we look at the price of the last one year, in May 2019, the price of gold in the international market was $ 1250 an oz. Within a year, it touched the $ 2000 level. At the same time, the price of gold in India has increased from Rs 32 thousand per ten gram to Rs 52 thousand. In this way, the price of gold in the domestic market has gone up by about 60 percent.

Correction up to 10% above the highest level After reaching the highest level in the month of August, gold in the international market has fallen by about 7 percent to $ 1909 and in the domestic market it has fallen by 10 percent. During this period, the rupee has strengthened against the dollar by about 2 rupees. Due to this, there is a continuous decline in the price of gold. Experts say that demand will pick up again during Diwali, due to which the price bounce is possible again. Therefore, it is being discussed whether the price has been corrupted or else the correction is pending.

Restrictions may increase in Europe Corona cases in India have crossed 5.5 million. Other web is being feared in other parts of the world. There is a possibility of lockdown again in Europe. Due to this, the stock market is witnessing a huge decline. In such a situation, investors will again be attracted to gold. As the demand for gold increases, the price will go up.

Will the price increase further? Commodity experts clearly say that there is every possibility of further rise in the price of gold in the coming days. He argues that the US Federal has talked about keeping the interest rate close to zero until 2023. There are currently no medications regarding Corona. In preparation for the vaccine, the production and vaccination program will take a long time. Corona cases are increasing here and there is a possibility of another web in many countries. Overall, gold is expected to become more expensive in the coming days.

