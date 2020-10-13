Highlights: Kerala achieved another major achievement

All government schools in the state were digitized

State government provided digital devices in all government schools

Please tell that Kerala is also the top in terms of education in the country

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala, one of the country’s leading states in education, has achieved another major achievement. The number one state in education in the country has announced to fully digital all government schools. The government claimed that 16,000 secondary and primary schools in the state will have high tech classrooms and labs. The government has spent Rs 595 crore on fully digitalisation of schools. Let’s understand what this experiment of Kerala means and how much it will benefit the children.

What is a digital classroom?

As technology and time are changing, the way of studying and conducting is also changing. The round of studies with slate pencil has been left behind, that is to say, it is almost over. Smart class is now becoming the need of the hour. Blackboard time is also getting over. Now children are being taught through audio-video medium. Classes are being taught through computers, webcams, projectors. Online education has become a part of our lives in the Corona era. In such a situation, this step of Kerala government can be seen coming in many other states of the country in the coming times.

What are the preparations for digital classroom

P Vijayan’s government of Kerala has upgraded 45 thousand classrooms of 4,752 secondary schools in the state to digital education and made it completely digital. Similarly, 11,275 primary schools have been equipped with state-of-the-art lab facilities.

What kind of facilities for children

The CM of the state informed that more than three lakh digital devices have been made available with laptops, projectors, webcams and printers under the government scheme. Studios have also been built in schools. The state government has said that it has been taken care that all primary and secondary schools should have at least one smart classroom and computer lab.



How much does the digital mission cost?

CM Vijayan said that the project was earlier estimated to cost Rs 793.5 crore, but with the help of local bodies and people from all walks of society, it has been completed for Rs 595 crore. He said that 1,365 crore rupees were received from the public for this scheme. Apart from this, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education saved at least 3 thousand crores by putting free software in laptops.

The plan was started in 2018

The state government started the scheme on 21 January 2018. 3.74 lakh digital devices have been provided in 16,027 schools in the state for Smart Clarumus. In the first phase, 45 thousand high tech classrooms are ready for the students of State High School and Higher Secondary School up to class 8-12. Not only this, high tech labs have been prepared in 11,275 primary and upper primary schools for children up to class 1-7.

Kerala tops in education

Kerala is the first state in the country to have 100% literacy in primary education. According to the 2011 census, a total of 93.91 percent people in the state are literate. Most of the schools and colleges in the state are run by the state government.