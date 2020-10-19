What is Air Bubble or Travel Bubble? Under the Air Bubble Agreement, an agreement is reached between two countries for air travel. When a special air corridor is formed by a bilateral agreement between two countries, it is called an air bubble, so that there is no problem in air travel. At present, the entire world is troubled by the Corona crisis, so two countries can start air bubbles with all the conditions, which requires compliance with safety standards. India is in the process of air bubble agreement with many countries. Explain that it is different from repatriation flights, which are only one way flights, so that people stranded abroad can be brought back. Also, one has to first register at the embassy to travel there.

Which countries have air bubble agreement? Currently, India has an air bubble agreement with 18 countries. These countries are USA, UK, Germany, France, UAE, Maldives, Canada, Japan, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Bhutan, Kenya, Bangladesh and Ukraine. India’s flights with Bangladesh are scheduled to begin from October 28. Initially, there will be 28 flights a week with Bangladesh, under which around 5000 passengers from both sides will be able to fly every week.

Air bubble agreement will be with 13 more countries! If we talk about air bubble with America, then there are 3 flights operating between New Delhi and Newark every week. Apart from this, there are flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Goa. According to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, the process of air bubble agreement is underway with 13 more countries, including countries like New Zealand, Australia, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Apart from this, flights are also being operated from India under the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate people trapped abroad. As of 16 October, a total of 6,987 repatriation flights have been operated under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring people stranded abroad. So far, more than 9.10 lakh passengers stranded abroad have been evacuated.

Which countries have banned flights? Hong Kong has banned Air India and Vistara flights from October 17 to October 30. Actually, some people were found corona infected in a flight, after which Hong Kong took this step. Earlier, Hong Kong had banned flights from India from 20 September to 3 October and also from 18 August to 31 August. Recently, the air bubble agreement between the two countries was broken due to more flights operating between Germany and India, but now flights are going to start again from October 26. Dubai has also banned Air India flights, as Corona has been found infected in flights to India on 2 separate occasions. Also last month, Saudi Arabia banned flights with India due to Corona cases, but later approved flights under the Vanda India Mission.

In the midst of the corona epidemic, people of India can travel by air to 18 countries at this time. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is currently in the process of entering into an agreement with Ukraine and Bangladesh under the Air Bubble Agreement, which is expected to be completed this week. At the same time, Germany and Hong Kong have banned air service with India in view of Corona cases. Let us know that some international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May, while air services are continuing under the Air Bubble Agreement since July.