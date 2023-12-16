'The influencer', a Netflix series, a romantic Colombian proposal, fell in love with many Latin American countries and reached the top 10 of the most viewed on the platform. Its episode 16 is the last of this nice story, in which we see a happy ending for Maritza Matallana, played by Mariana Gomez, and Salvador Saravia, for Juan Manuel Mendoza. However, some events in this chapter give us the idea that the characters of the series are going to take on something new. Likewise, the news that there will be a second season has not yet been confirmed by the streaming platform.

We invite you to read this explained ending of the Netflix series 'The influencer', which premiered on Wednesday, December 13 with 16 chapters. What happened to 'Peluche', Maritza's best friend?

Trailer for 'The influencer', Netflix series

What happened in the final episode of 'The influencer', a Netflix series?

In episode 16, we see that Maritza She finally finds out who set her up to make her look like a criminal to her followers and push her to lose her only job. Besides, savior intervenes to help her with the problem caused by Avril's public complaint. She also helped her cover the treatment and therapy of Roger, a little boy who has speech problems. This episode 16 closes with the kiss between Matallana and Saravia, who decide to give themselves a chance.

What happened to 'Peluche', Maritza's best friend?

This ending for the protagonist was not complete because her best friend'Teddy', he had left her without informing her anything, that worried Maritza, but in the final minutes we see that he communicates with her and tells her that he is fine. Furthermore, what the series shows is that her best friend decides to start a different path: chauffeur in a luxury hotel.

What happens to Maritza's brothers?

Maritza MatallanaAfter being harmed by her twin brothers, she decides to leave home. While minors continue to commit misdeeds. However, this ending shows the mother trying to set her teenage sons straight with a job at a restaurant.

'The influencer', a Colombian Netflix series, comes to an end with the romantic kiss between Maritza and Salvador. Photo: @marianagomez_pr

What happened to Avril, Maritza's enemy?

Avril was the one who spread false information about Maritza, He even accused her of being a scammer; but in the end we see that she tells the truth to Salvador and that is how the protagonist finds out. The young influencer decides not to sue her and, together with her boss, orders her to work as a cleaning staff.

