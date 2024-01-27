'Griselda', the Netflix series, immerses viewers in the life of Griselda Blanco, one of the most notorious criminals in history. With a mix of drama and realism, the production portrays the rise and fall of Blanco, who became a key figure in the world of drug trafficking. Interpreted by Sofia Vergarathe fiction highlights Blanco's cunning and brutality, as well as her ability to navigate a world dominated by men, earning her the nickname 'Black Widow'.

'Griselda', which has captured the attention of a global audience, not only focuses on Blanco's crimes and power, but also on his personal life, especially his relationship with his children and his closest collaborators.

Through an intense narrative and complex characters, the series reveals how Blanco's criminal empire impacted her family and those around her. In that sense, it offers a unique perspective on the human consequences of a life of crime.

What happened at the end of 'Griselda'?

The drug trafficking empire Griselda Blanco grows, although Detective June gets closer to capturing him, causing paranoia in Blanco. The latter eliminates several members of the group suspected of her disloyalty, while the agent undermines her network.

After Marta Ochoa's fatal overdose and Darío's abandonment, Griselda decides to turn herself in to the authorities. June gets a reduced sentence for Blanco by obtaining 'Rivi's' testimony against her. In prison, the 'Black Widow' plans Dario's murder and meets with her son Michael. The series concludes with the murder of the protagonist in Medellín in 2012..

What happened to Griselda's children?

During his imprisonment, Griselda He orders Darío to be executed and gets his son Michael to return to Miami, where he and his brothers visit their mother in prison. Later, June tells the drug dealer that her older heirs have been murdered (Uber, Dixon and Ozzy).

What happened to Griselda Blanco's money?

Griselda Blanco He also had real estate investments valued at $500 million at the time of his death. The business of sending drugs to the United States passed into the hands of Pablo Escobar, his childhood frienda, who is recognized as the largest drug trafficker in Colombia.

Who was Griselda Blanco's trusted man?

In 'Griselda', the Netflix series, show that Jorge Ayala ('Rivi'), originally from Cali and who moved from Chicago to Miami in search of marijuana, he became the preferred gunman or hitman of the drug trafficker in Cartagena.